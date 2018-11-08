Daily Horoscope: November 9, 2018

The moon in Sagittarius meets with chatty Mercury 8:37 AM. Venus retrograde in Libra connects with Mars at 10:12 AM, creating a passionate energy—things might not have been going smoothly, but make time today to enjoy life! The moon squares off with Neptune at 3:42 PM, stirring up confusion—don’t over-analyze things! Go with the flow and save serious conversations for another time.



All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the financial sector of your chart and meets with Mercury, encouraging you to talk about money and self-worth. Venus retrograde connects with your ruling planet Mars, encouraging you to enjoy yourself.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to focus on self-care. The moon meets communication planet Mercury, making this a great time to get things off your chest!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Take a break today, Capricorn! The moon in Sagittarius asks that you slow down. Things are falling into place today at work—ask for help if you need it!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, and with the moon meeting chatty Mercury, plenty of exciting conversations are sure to take place.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, Pisces, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules worldly success, and plenty of exciting news on this front arrives today! Emotionally intense issues are working themselves out, too.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, encouraging you to take a risk! News from faraway places will arrive. It’s an exciting day to connect in your relationships and also to network.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you in a sensitive mood today, Taurus! Your ruling planet Venus is retrograde, so you’re not feeling like yourself. However, Venus will connect with energetic Mars today, helping you get what you need.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your opposite sign Sagittarius today, Gemini, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. The moon will also meet with your ruling planet Mercury this morning, bringing an important conversation your way.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in fiery Sagittarius finds you in a busy mood today, Cancer, and it’s a wonderful morning to get organized—just try to get things done before the afternoon. Your home and personal life is busy today, too, and a comforting energy is in the air!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, Leo, finding you in a flirtatious mood. The energy is gentle today when it comes to communication; issues are being revisited and smoothed over.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, Virgo, and money is also on your mind. It’s a great day to complete some of the items that have been lingering on your to-do list.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Lots of information is coming your way, Libra, thanks to the moon in Sagittarius. Your ruling planet Venus (currently retrograde) connects with Mars, encouraging a creative and flirtatious energy.

