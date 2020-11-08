Daily Horoscope: November 9, 2020

The moon connects with Mercury at 6:05 AM, encouraging open communication, and we’re in a helpful mood as the moon enters dutiful earth sign Virgo at 8:30 AM. Venus opposes Mars retrograde at 11:09 AM, so expect plenty of tension in your relationships! Whatever’s been brewing is sure to reach its boiling point. This may be very sexy, but it could also result in bickering. Find ways to keep your cool and have fun. The moon connects with Uranus at 10:50 PM, bringing surprises.

All times ET.

Aries

An important culmination takes place in your relationships today as Venus opposes your ruling planet Mars, which is currently retrograde. You’re reconsidering your habits as the moon enters Virgo.

Taurus

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, encouraging you to have some fun! Your ruling planet Venus opposes Mars retrograde, and while there may be some drama, there are also opportunities to create compromise.

Gemini

Your attention turns to home and family as the moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo. It’s a lovely time to clean your space. Venus opposes Mars retrograde, stirring up drama in your social life, but this could be an exciting day for romance!

Cancer

The moon enters analytical Virgo today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, finding your mind busy, and bringing news your way. Venus opposes Mars retrograde, and you’re setting new standards and strengthening your boundaries.

Leo

The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the financial sector of your chart and inspiring you to reflect on your budget. Venus opposes Mars retrograde, bringing an important conversation to a climax.

Virgo

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo! Make time to listen to your heart’s needs, and focus on self-love. Venus opposes Mars retrograde, and you’re confronting a financial issue head-on.

Libra

You’re in an introspective mood as the moon enters Virgo. Catch up on rest! Your ruling planet Venus opposes Mars retrograde, bringing an important climax to a situation that’s been building in your relationships.

Scorpio

You’re in the mood to socialize as the moon enters Virgo, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart. Venus opposes your ruling planet Mars, which is currently retrograde, finding you reconsidering your routines.

Sagittarius

The moon enters hard-working Virgo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career. Venus also opposes Mars, which is currently retrograde, bringing big drama in your social life—but this could also be quite exciting for your love life!

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, bringing exciting opportunities your way! Things are changing at home and at work as Venus opposes Mars retrograde…ask for what you want!

Aquarius

The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to sort out issues concerning debts, taxes, and shared resources. Venus opposes Mars retrograde, bringing a conversation to a climax.

Pisces

The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, encouraging connection and helping you understand things from your partner’s point of view. Venus opposes Mars retrograde, finding you confronting a financial issue.

