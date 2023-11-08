Daily Horoscope: November 9, 2023

Fairness, harmony, and connection are on our minds as the moon enters Libra at 3:08 AM and catches up with Venus in Libra at 5:23 AM. It’s a supportive time to engage in artistic endeavors and good conversation, and to create or appreciate beauty.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Romance and reciprocity are the themes of the day as the moon enters Libra, joining its ruler, Venus. It’s a lovely opportunity to demonstrate your affection to partners and enjoy bonding time.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You might be inspired to approach your daily rituals with more thought and care as the moon enters Libra, joining your planetary ruler, Venus. Morale can be boosted at work and you may feel heartened to approach your tasks like you would any other art, with sensitivity and finesse.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You might feel more sensitive to, or more aware of, the theater of beauty and amusement around (and within) you as the moon enters Libra, joining its planetary ruler, Venus. It’s an exciting time to be immersed in romance, enchanting stories, or some kind of play that inspires love and connection.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Love and harmony flow freely in your inner circle, your home, and your family as the moon enters Libra and meets up with Venus. Make some space to connect through some quality time or a phone call today and you’ll find yourself feeling regenerated by reciprocated care and affection.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

It can feel like Life is sending you little love notes as the moon enters Libra, meeting up with its ruler, Venus! Casual chats and brief friendly encounters could boost your mentality today. An open heart and mind makes this a wonderful time to learn something new.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A gift might come your way as the moon enters Libra and meets up with its ruler, Venus! You can feel especially appreciative for, and in awe of, something beautiful today. Collaborative connections could lead to new financial opportunities. It’s a good time to give more thought to what you really want, and why.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Libra to join Venus in your sign, encouraging renewed self-love. The way you attend to your physical, emotional, and spiritual needs comes with greater care now. An attunement with your own beauty, inside and out, may inspire you to play with your appearance and aesthetic.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Love and romance could be key themes in your dream state, leaving traces of excitement and yearning in your subconscious as the moon enters Libra, joining its planetary ruler, Venus. This could be an interesting time to channel hidden emotions into an artistic creation. Keep a journal by your bed. Emotional connections may be revealed.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Supportive connections are flowing within your social circle as the moon enters Libra, meeting up with its ruler, Venus. Attachments to allies can deepen as justice and harmony inspire synergetic conversations today. Perhaps you’ll join forces with someone to bring about changes that unite, rather than divide.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The power of attraction can create a lot of buzz around your reputation or professional projects as the moon enters Libra, joining its planetary ruler, Venus. Your relatability boosts your ability to influence the public today, creating an opportunity to encourage harmony and justice.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Moving conversations can lead to a more holistic perspective as the moon enters Libra, meeting up with its ruler, Venus. A cultural or philosophical view that values harmony, love, and justice could renew your faith in humanity.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Conversations about trust and shared interests (especially finances) come up as the moon enters Libra, joining its planetary ruler, Venus. Shared financial responsibilities could feel lightened with optimistic outlooks! It’s a supportive time to pool your resources, reorganize and complete agreements with partners, or pay off debts.