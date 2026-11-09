Daily Horoscope: November 9, 2026

Forget New Year’s resolutions, because the calendar handed out an early reset. The Sun and Moon meet in Scorpio overnight, sparking a new Moon built for starting over with your eyes wide open. By afternoon, the Moon squares Mars and then Jupiter, so tempers could flare, and promises could grow bigger than anyone’s bandwidth. Keep your cool, stargazer, and keep your commitments realistic. Mars is also inching toward a sweet sextile with Venus, which makes kindness the smartest play in any standoff. Use the fresh energy to let go of whatever’s been weighing you down and clear space for what you want next. A hopeful Monday is a gift, so enjoy every minute of it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Credit thieves are about to meet their match. The Moon squares Mars this afternoon, Aries, so a coworker pitching your idea as their own could make you want to flip a table. Hold that thought. Mars is building toward a sweet sextile with Venus, which means charm wins this round. Smile, thank them for loving your idea, and watch the whole room catch on.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Old rituals are due for a comeback, and Venus retrograde knows exactly which one. Mars inches toward a sextile with Venus, Taurus, while Jupiter’s sextile keeps the good luck flowing. Bring back the standing taco night you and your favorite person let slide last spring. Same booth, same order, extra guac. Comfort food tastes even better when it comes with a side of tradition.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Gossip has a short shelf life, and today’s batch already expired. Pluto squares retrograde Mercury, Gemini, so juicy news could come with missing pieces and a hidden agenda. Hold off on forwarding the screenshot. Ask one more question before you pick a side. Your reputation as the funny, well-informed friend stays intact when the stories you pass along turn out to be true.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Grudges make terrible roommates. The new Moon in Scorpio arrives overnight with a fresh start, Cancer, and it’s the perfect time to evict one. Afternoon squares to Mars and Jupiter might tempt you to relitigate an ancient fight, but resist. Forgive whoever ate your leftovers three years ago. That old beef costs you way more peace than it’ll ever cost them.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Bios written years ago can’t keep up with who you are now. The Sun meets the Moon in Scorpio overnight, Leo, kicking off a fresh cycle built for reinvention. Rewrite your online bio and your elevator pitch. Drop the outdated titles and lead with what lights you up today. A new chapter needs a headline as bold as its star.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Fine print is where the fun stuff goes to hide. Pluto squares retrograde Mercury, Virgo, so contracts, leases, and job offers could carry a catch someone hoped you’d skim past. Grab a highlighter and go line by line. Ask the awkward questions about fees and deadlines. That eagle eye of yours could save you a massive headache later, plus some serious buyer’s remorse.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Indecision has eaten enough of your weekends. Mars builds toward a sextile with retrograde Venus, Libra, giving you the courage to finally commit, while Jupiter’s sextile adds a little luck. Pick the getaway you and your crew keep floating in conversation and lock in a date. Put down a deposit. Some plans just need one brave soul to send the calendar invite.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Hints are for crossword puzzles. The new Moon in your sign kicks off your personal new year, Scorpio, while Pluto squares retrograde Mercury and turns every conversation intense. Skip the loyalty tests and the cryptic texts. If you want more time, more effort, or more affection, ask for it directly. People can’t read your mind, but they’d love to come through for you.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your calendar can’t handle another yes. The Moon squares Jupiter this evening, Sagittarius, tempting you to RSVP to every party, committee, and spontaneous road trip. Jupiter’s growing conjunction with Mars gives you energy to burn, but pick the one plan that excites you most and commit fully. Your friends would rather get all of you at one thing than a frazzled cameo at five.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Lone wolves get tired too. Neptune’s conjunction with retrograde Saturn softens your do-it-all armor, Capricorn, and Uranus sextiles Saturn to bring help from unexpected corners. Hand off part of the project you’ve been grinding through solo. Let the overeager new hire take a crack at it. Fresh eyes might catch what yours stopped seeing. The best leaders know when to pass the ball.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Even the smartest hot takes go stale eventually. Uranus retrograde builds toward a trine with Pluto, Aquarius, opening the door to a big change of heart, and its sextile with Saturn helps the update stick. Admit to your friends that you were wrong about the opinion you defended at every dinner party. They’ll be shocked. Growth is the most rebellious move you’ve got left.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Dreamers need a bedtime too. Neptune’s conjunction with Saturn asks you to give your floaty mind some structure, Pisces, and Pluto’s sextile to Neptune helps small habits stick. Pick a regular lights-out time and keep a notebook by the bed for the wild ideas that arrive after midnight. A well-rested brain dreams bigger. Your wildest ideas need a messenger who actually slept.

Pisces monthly horoscope