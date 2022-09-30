Daily Horoscope: October 1, 2022

We can be focused on future planning as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 8:48 AM. Watch out for bickering or impatience as the moon opposes Mars in Gemini at 11:03 AM. Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries at 2:12 PM, inspiring a fun, romantic, and creative atmosphere, but try not to over-indulge! The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 4:45 PM and Mercury in Virgo at 5:46 PM, perhaps finding us confronting confusing feelings, asking questions, and getting reorganized!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Communication could be particularly busy as the moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini! Keep your impatience in check. Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter, which is currently in your sign, Aries: This can inspire a hugely romantic atmosphere, and exciting social connections could be made!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can bode well for future planning, especially concerning your career or long-term goals. Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Libra, opposes Jupiter in Aries, inspiring you to relax and indulge in whatever makes you feel at peace!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the relationship sector of your chart, and it’s a busy day for connection, especially as sweet Venus in fellow air sign Libra opposes Jupiter in fiery Aries. Big excitement may be brewing in your social life, love life, or creative pursuits at this time!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries today, which could find you enjoying a great achievement! Cancers can be quite shy, but you’re happy about the attention coming your way The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, which could find you feeling inspired to break out of your usual routine.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini, which can stir up some drama in your social life! But an easy energy flows around communication and connection as sweet Venus in Libra opposes lucky Jupiter in Aries.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, which could find a delightful gift coming your way. Wealth and luxury are also highlighted themes at this time. The moon in Sagittarius squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in your sign, Virgo, kicking up discussions about your home, family, or personal life.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius encourages communication today, and your ruling planet Venus, currently in your sign, opposes Jupiter in Aries, which can bode especially well for relating and partnerships! Exciting meetings and collaborations may take place.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, encouraging you to indulge in whatever relaxes you most! The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces and with Mercury in Virgo, finding you making important decisions about how you want to invest your time and energy.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Venus in Libra opposes your ruling planet Jupiter, which is currently in Aries, making it an especially exciting time in your social life! Romance is in the air! The moon in your sign, Sagittarius, squares off with Neptune in Pisces, finding you feeling especially nostalgic: Connect with loved ones and honor your past.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius, inspiring you to explore how you can make the ideas you’ve been brewing up into a reality. Venus in Libra opposes lucky Jupiter in Aries, finding you enjoying great success!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in your sign, Aquarius, helping you set boundaries and make long-term plans. Venus in fellow air sign Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, perhaps bringing a sweet message or exciting discussions!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, which could find you receiving an exciting gift or making great strides toward a financial goal. Something you’ve invested effort into may be paying off at this time. The moon is in Sagittarius today, finding you reflecting on your goals and achievements.