Daily Horoscope: October 1, 2024

Even the parts of life that are supposed to make it easy require hard work now and then. As Venus forms a trine with Saturn retrograde, the stars encourage us to address unsavory but necessary obligations within love and finances. Paired with Venus’ easygoing sextile with Ceres, all celestial signs point to the importance of tough love in the name of self-care. Budgeting, boundary setting, and recalibrating goals are today’s biggest hurdles. Mercury and Makemake approach conjunction, adding a sense of learning, growth, and activism.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars and Saturn’s trine under Cancer and Pisces continues, bolstered by the trine between the latter planet and Venus. As challenging as the events ahead may seem, you have plenty of celestial encouragement in your corner. Use it to your advantage, Aries. Trust in your abilities to navigate uncharted territory. You’ll handle these obstacles more swiftly than you expect.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Saturn retrograde’s trine under Scorpio and Pisces calls you to rein in unsustainable habits in regard to finances and relationships. The latter disciplinarian planet offers help with budgeting or starting uncomfortable conversations with a close loved one. These chores are a necessary facet of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The longer you avoid them, the harder they will be to manage.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As Mercury and Makemake inch closer to complete conjunction, your ruling planet also forms a tense square with Ceres under Capricorn. This celestial alignment suggests a need to refocus your efforts toward more productive endeavors, particularly within your innermost community. The stars call you to seek more effective ways to spend your time. The solutions are closer than you think.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon continues to dwindle in its final crescent phase under Virgo, emphasizing a sense of completion. A square between your ruling celestial body and Jupiter further hammers this point home, putting you at odds with feelings of expansion or growth. The universe operates in an ebb and flow. The former always gives way to the latter. Be patient.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun, Mercury, and Makemake conjoin under Libra, offering a celestial push toward expansion, activism, and growth. This conjunction serves as an invaluable opportunity to assess how you can better serve yourself and your immediate community. Under the bright glow of your ruling celestial body, signs from the universe will point you in the right direction. Make sure you’re listening.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s strengthening conjunction with Makemake under Libra shifts focus to areas of activism and improvement. Ironically, this also coincides with a waning crescent Moon under your sign, which typically signals rest and recharging. Nevertheless, there are ways to accomplish both. Take time to rest, but find time to plan while you do so. Great progress can be made in this downtime.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Capitalize on the potent energy of a Sun, Makemake, and Mercury conjunction taking place under your sign by finding ways to help others in your social or community circles. Even small gestures of kindness can go a long way, Libra. Don’t get hung up on the “what.” Focus on the “why.” Your intentions will shine through no matter what you choose.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As Venus remains in trine with Saturn retrograde under your sign and Pisces, respectively, the stars call you to analyze how you’re spending your emotional or financial resources. There is a fine line between overdoing it and not doing enough, and your celestial alignment indicates a need to regain balance between these two extremes. Prosperity awaits, but you have to seek it out.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Not everything in life has to be a sprint, Sagittarius. Your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a challenging square with a waning crescent Moon under Virgo. As much as you might want to race forward, the stars are calling you to slow down. If something is truly meant to be, a little bit of waiting won’t sabotage your chances of enjoying it.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The ongoing square between Ceres and a Sun, Makemake, and Mercury conjunction offers an interesting contrast to the trine between Venus and your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde. It’s not uncommon for what we want to do and what we should do to be at odds with one another, and your celestial forecast indicates that’s the case for you now.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Self-assuredness is one thing; cockiness is another. Be wary of settling into one way of thinking too firmly. The universe is nothing if not unpredictable, Aquarius. Keep your heart and mind open to possibilities you might not have expected. Life has a funny way of shifting our perspectives right under our noses. A flexible mindset makes these changes less shocking.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Venus’ harmonious trine with Saturn retrograde under Scorpio and your sign, respectively, indicates a helpful shift toward a minimalist approach to love and finances. Learning when to say no is a difficult process, but the positive nature of this planetary aspect suggests you’ll overcome these obstacles quickly. Stand firm in your decisions, and trust your intuition’s ability to lead you in the right direction.

