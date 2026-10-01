Daily Horoscope: October 1, 2026

Think of today as the calm before a very opinionated storm. The Gemini Moon gets along with nearly everyone, starting with a friendly trine to the Sun before most of us are awake. A morning sextile with Saturn helps you power through your to-do list, stargazer, and a sextile with Jupiter later brings a little luck. Meanwhile, Mars and Mercury are one day from their big square, so tempers are simmering right under the surface. Choose your words with care. On a brighter note, Uranus and Saturn start a sextile that lasts through December, pairing fresh ideas with solid plans. Get the hard stuff done early and enjoy the good vibes while they’re here.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

That filter you’ve never had? Today would be a great day to borrow one. Mars in Leo and Mercury are squaring off, and they peak tomorrow, so your mouth is moving faster than your brain, Aries. You’ll probably forget why you were mad in an hour anyway. Wait out that hour before you hit reply, and spare everyone a very awkward apology.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Four days in the same hoodie is a lifestyle choice, and you’ll defend it to the death. Mars is squaring Venus, so any outside pressure to switch things up will make you dig your heels in. Here’s a thought, Taurus: try one new thing on your own terms, like a bold lipstick or a different color. Change feels way better when it’s your idea.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

One little “k.” after your three-paragraph message, and your brain is off to the races. Mercury in Scorpio is catching squares from Mars and Pluto, so you’re primed to assume the worst. They’re probably just busy. With the Moon in your sign, Gemini, you’ve got plenty of other people to talk to meanwhile. Give it a day before deciding it means anything.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

That stack of unopened mail on the counter is officially part of the decor. The Moon starts the day trining the Sun and sextiling Saturn, which gives you a burst of get-it-done energy. Knock out the boring adult stuff early, Cancer. The Moon sextiles Jupiter later, and you’ll want a clear head and a clear counter for whatever good luck comes your way.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Even the Sun deserves a sick day now and then. Saturn is getting closer to opposing it, which can leave you feeling a little dimmer than usual. Luckily, the Sun trines the Moon first thing, making it simpler to go easy on yourself. Skip the full glam and the big entrance today, Leo. Your sparkle will be back before you know it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

That tiny typo you caught right after hitting send yesterday? Nobody else noticed. Mercury in Scorpio is taking hits from Mars and Pluto, which cranks your inner critic up to full volume. You’ll be tempted to replay it all day, Virgo. Treat yourself the way you’d treat a coworker who slipped up, with a shrug and a “happens to the best of us.”

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Three conversations in, and you’ve already picked out a name for your future dog together. Mars is squaring Venus, so the fantasy is racing way ahead of the facts right now. Enjoy the crush, Libra. It’s fun, and you deserve some fun. Just let this person show you who they are before you start browsing houses with a big backyard for that dog.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Some friendships come with an expiration date, and you might be staring at one right now. Pluto is retrograde and gearing up to oppose Mars, so the urge to torch the whole thing will be strong. Resist it, Scorpio. Pluto’s square to Mercury makes one honest, grown-up conversation the better move. Some people are meant to be chapters, and that’s okay.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Somebody in your circle has been seriously doubting themselves, and nobody hypes people up quite like you. The Moon sextiles Jupiter tonight, pouring extra optimism and luck into everything you say. Go be their biggest cheerleader, Sagittarius. Your famous bluntness works in their favor here, since everyone knows you don’t sugarcoat. When you tell them they’ve got this, they’ll actually believe you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The system you’ve relied on since college still works, but only barely. Uranus just formed a friendly sextile with Saturn that sticks around through December, which makes this a great time to try a fresh approach. Start small, Capricorn. Download the app everyone keeps recommending, or ask the new hire how they’d handle it. You might be amazed how much time you get back.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The word “routine” gives you hives, and you’ve dodged anything resembling one for years. Uranus just started a sextile with Saturn, though, hinting that a little structure might set you free. Uranus is retrograde, too, so you’re open to questioning your own rules, Aquarius. Try one tiny habit, like a morning walk. Freedom feels even better when you’re not constantly scrambling.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

“No” is a complete sentence, even if it usually leaves your mouth as “Sure, no problem!” Neptune is one day away from trining Mars, which hands you a surprising dose of nerve, Pisces. Its opposition to the Sun is fading, too, so you’re done bending over backward for everyone. Start small. Turn down one favor today and watch how nobody falls apart.

Pisces monthly horoscope