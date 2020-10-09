Daily Horoscope: October 10, 2020

The moon in Cancer clashes with Mars retrograde at 6:05 AM and opposes Pluto at 6:36 AM, finding us sitting with intense emotions. The moon opposes Saturn at 12:04 PM, and we’re discussing boundaries and standards. Unexpected thrills and romance arrives as Venus connects with Uranus at 7:07 PM. The moon enters passionate fire sign Leo at 8:24 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Sweet Venus connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected excitement to your daily routine. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring a flirtatious, playful, and creative atmosphere!

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected romance and creative inspiration. The moon enters warm fire sign Leo, inspiring you to get cozy at home.

Gemini

Darling Venus mingles with electric Uranus, bringing surprises at home. The moon enters Leo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and bringing news your way.

Cancer

Lovely Venus connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing excitement to your social life. Exciting news arrives and it’s a wonderful time to connect with friends. The moon enters luxurious Leo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security.

Leo

Charming Venus connects with thrill-seeking Taurus, finding you feeling popular and taking an exciting risk in your finances and your career. The moon enters your sign, helping you get clear on your emotions.

Virgo

Lovely Venus connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing surprising news, and finding you planning an unexpected adventure. The moon enters Leo, bringing a boost to your intuitive abilities.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus connects with electric Uranus, bringing emotional breakthroughs. The moon enters Leo, inspiring a warm energy in your social life.

Scorpio

Sweet Venus mingles with electric Uranus, bringing thrills. You’re feeling popular, and are connecting with exciting people. The moon enters Leo, shifting your focus to your career.

Sagittarius

Lovely Venus mingles with unruly Uranus, bringing unexpected thrills. Excitement concerning your career takes place, and you’re feeling popular! The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring you to connect with friends abroad.

Capricorn

Darling Venus connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected fun! It’s a lovely time to connect with friends and lovers, and to try something new. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to discuss issues concerning shared finances with partners.

Aquarius

Darling Venus connects with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing unexpected shifts at home. An emotional breakthrough takes place! The moon enters your opposite sign Leo, helping you understand things from your partner’s point of view.

Pisces

Romantic Venus connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing exciting news and unexpected meetings! The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to reflect on your daily routines and rituals: How can you better support yourself on a daily basis?

