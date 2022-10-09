Daily Horoscope: October 10, 2022

The moon in Aries mingles with Mars in Gemini at 4:14 AM, inspiring confidence, wit, and proactiveness. Intense feelings may arise as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 10:02 AM, but the moon enters sensual earth sign Taurus at 5:04 PM, helping us feel more grounded. Chatty Mercury enters friendly Libra at 7:51 PM, creating a lovely atmosphere for intellectual connection. People feel especially charismatic and there’s a big focus on fairness and consideration.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth! Messenger planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Libra, too, boosting communication between you and your partners. You may connect with some charming, considerate people at this time!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus: Make time to sit with your feelings and tend to your emotional and physical wellbeing. Mercury enters Libra, which can find you reorganizing your schedule, making calls about gigs, and generally pushing discussions about productivity forward.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, encouraging you to slow down, catch up on sleep, or take a break from work if you can. Your ruling planet Mercury enters fellow air sign Libra, inspiring creativity and romance! A fun, flirtatious energy flows…

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, which can find you focused on your social life, connecting with friends, and exploring hobbies. Messenger planet Mercury enters Libra, and you might be handling paperwork regarding your living situation. Communication with family or loved ones is boosted and memories are shared.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, which can find you focused on your career or life in the public eye. There’s plenty of attention on you at this time! It may also be a busy moment for communication as Mercury enters Libra; you might have an influx of messages. Excitement could take place in your local neighborhood.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, which could find you planning your next trip abroad! You may be eager for a change in your environment. Messenger planet Mercury enters Libra, kicking up conversations about money.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, which can find you taking care of bills. Communication planet Mercury enters your sign, and you’re feeling especially witty and eager to share ideas! You could be expressing something important at this time.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring connection and collaboration. Communication planet Mercury enters Libra, and you’re connecting with your inner voice on a deeper level. Make time for meditation or journaling, and try to step away from your busy routine to connect with your emotions.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, which can find you in a productive mood. You could be reorganizing your schedule or workspace. Communication planet Mercury enters Libra, and you’re connecting with friends, old and new. This can also be an exciting time to explore a new hobby. Dreams about the future are discussed.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, inspiring fun, creativity, and romance! Messenger planet Mercury enters Libra, kicking up communication about your career and life in public. There might be a lot of buzz about you right now!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Your focus turns to your home and family today as the moon enters Taurus. Chatty Mercury enters fellow air sign Libra, which may find you receiving messages from abroad or sharing big news with the world! This is an exciting time to make travel or educational plans.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters Taurus today, activating the communication sector of your chart, and an intriguing discussion or piece of news may come your way. Messenger planet Mercury enters Libra, and you and your partners are discussing plans or expectations about money and other shared resources.