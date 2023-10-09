Daily Horoscope: October 10, 2023

Overthinking and worry could make us feel trapped in our commitments and responsibilities as Venus in Virgo faces off with Saturn in Pisces at 2:11 AM. Feeling pleasure is a practice rather than a reflex! The moon enters Virgo at 8:02 AM and opposes Saturn in Pisces at 10:06 AM: We’ll need to allow ourselves to linger with whatever feels reassuring and grounding for some time in order to think clearly.

We can find ourselves processing new thoughts and ideas about our relationship to pleasure, boundaries, and sovereignty as the moon meets up with Venus at 10:46 AM. Letting go and feeling trust can be more difficult as Pluto in Capricorn stations direct at 9:10 PM. To find release, we’ll need to soften a grip on control and lean into our people or places of support.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Successful collaboration and teamwork requires a degree of emotional labor and patience with your coworkers today as Venus in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. You might benefit from finding yourself a quiet room to organize your feelings and thoughts. Though a boss might be going through some intense circumstances and require space as Pluto stations direct, you could learn something profound about leadership and power!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

An unforeseen social commitment might interfere with your scheduled self-care as your ruling planet Venus in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. Keeping your promises to others comes with its own rewards! Take time to observe and track your reflexes and needs if you find yourself navigating some cultural conflicts within your social circle as Pluto in Capricorn stations direct.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Conflict and misunderstanding may arise between your personal and professional lives as Venus in Virgo faces off with Saturn in Pisces. Seek out a trusted mentor to confide the details you wouldn’t want everyone to know, and be mindful of over-sharing publicly or with a boss as Pluto is also going direct.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Delays or changes to your itinerary could disrupt your schedule as Venus in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces, especially if you have travel plans. Be sure to triple check any lists and keep important documents accessible. A partner might need more support or you might need to create space in your schedule for a private sit down as Pluto in Capricorn stations direct.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You may need to revise your budget due to a hefty bill or repayment plan as Venus in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. If you’re feeling trapped by a stagnating work circumstance or overwhelmed by dissolving structures in your work and daily routines, Pluto in Capricorn’s direct station means transformation and opportunity is underway.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Conversations about boundaries and commitments are taking place as Venus in Virgo faces off with Saturn in Pisces. A well of creative material could bubble up, inviting you to channel powerful feelings through pleasure and connection as Pluto in Capricorn stations direct. You may also feel deeply protective of projects and people you love.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Confusion or melancholy could signal that you need some changes in your daily routine as your ruling planet Venus in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. Don’t wait for the perfect circumstance to let yourself be social! Volunteering your time could also turn your health around. Deep shifts in your family structures and home environment are making more noise as Pluto in Capricorn stations direct.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Instinctual feelings to protect or care for someone within your social circle could lead to a new understanding about your relationship dynamics, or to a deeper bond with an ally as Venus in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. Pluto stations direct in Capricorn and you’re not in the mood for small talk.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You might find yourself at a career crossroads as Venus in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. Pluto goes direct in Capricorn, and you’re considering the ways your life could fundamentally change with such a prospect.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re feeling inspired and up for the challenge to pursue further education, embark on a new course of study, or explore opportunities for intellectual growth as Venus in Virgo faces off with Saturn in Pisces. Pluto in Capricorn’s station direct points to self-discovery and mental fortitude.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Financial decisions and goals come into focus as Venus in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. You’ll want to reassess your budget, scheduled payments, and payment plans before you commit to any hefty expenditures, like tickets and lodging for a vacation or educational retreat. Pluto stations direct in Capricorn and there’s a psychic shift occurring in the flow of your finances.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Negotiations about boundaries and intimacy are coming up as Venus in Virgo faces off with Saturn in Pisces. You and your partners might need to work on meeting each other half-way and communicate what exactly that means for you. You may be called upon to offer support and stability to someone in your social circle as Pluto stations direct in Capricorn.