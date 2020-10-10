Daily Horoscope: October 11, 2020

The sun clashes with Jupiter at 9:35 AM, creating an inspiring atmosphere and bringing exciting opportunities—but also finding us running into know-it-alls and big egos. Try not to over-indulge! The moon in Leo clashes with Uranus at 1:27 PM and Mercury at 4:50 PM, bringing surprises, and encouraging open communication.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re larger than life to begin with, Aries, but today’s clash between Jupiter and the sun may find you more over-the-top than usual! Try not to over-commit or over-indulge, especially in the realm of your relationships and career. A playful mood flows as the moon moves through Leo.

Taurus

As one of the most sensual signs in the zodiac, you’re all about pleasure, dear Taurus, but be careful not to over-indulge today as the sun clashes with Jupiter. The moon in Leo inspires you to connect with family.

Gemini

The moon in Leo brings news your way. The sun clashes with lucky Jupiter, bringing many opportunities, but making choices may feel overwhelming at this time. Go slow!

Cancer

Exciting growth takes place in your relationships today, Cancer, as the sun clashes with Jupiter. Luck is in the air. Just try not to over-indulge or make promises too big to live up to.

Leo

The moon is in your sign, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and check in with what your heart is trying to tell you. The sun clashes with Jupiter, so watch out for big egos. Opportunities arrive: Don’t say yes to everything; be wise about what you choose.

Virgo

The sun clashes with lucky Jupiter today, and a great amount of growth takes place when it comes to your family or living situation. That said, you may want to catch up on some time alone as the moon moves through Leo.

Libra

The moon in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future, and brilliant opportunities arrive to expand your living situation as the sun clashes with Jupiter.

Scorpio

The moon is in spotlight-loving Leo, bringing news concerning your career. Big conversations take place as the sun clashes with Jupiter, but watch out for know-it-alls.

Sagittarius

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo brings news from afar. It’s a busy day with many exciting opportunities as the sun clashes with Jupiter. It’s an exciting time to grow your wealth—just try not to spend all your money!

Capricorn

Issues like debts and taxes are on your mind as the moon moves through Leo. The sun clashes with lucky planet Jupiter, finding you going through an exciting moment of growth. Just try not to over-indulge!

Aquarius

The moon moves through your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and finding you connecting with your partners on a deep level. The sun squares off with Jupiter, bringing big ideas your way; just don’t let your imagination run away from you.

Pisces

The moon in Leo inspires you to get organized today, but there is a lot going on, especially in your social life, as the sun clashes with Jupiter. It’s an exciting day to connect with people, but try not to overbook yourself, and watch out for know-it-alls!

