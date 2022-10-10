Daily Horoscope: October 11, 2022

The moon moves through earth sign Taurus today, which can find us focused on creating comfort and security. The sun in relationship-oriented Libra connects with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, in Aquarius, at 9:07 PM: This could find us partnering together, one-on-one, or in community, toward future goals. We can feel especially confident about our skills at this time. We might feel like we’re settling comfortably into our responsibilities, and productivity flows easily.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Libra season finds the sun lighting up the sector of your chart that rules relationships and collaboration, and as the sun mingles with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, it’s a powerfully productive time for teamwork! Commitments can be discussed.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus, which can find you feeling like the world is on your emotional wavelength. The sun in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius, and you could be enjoying a leadership and feeling especially productive!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The sun in fellow air sign Libra lights up the creativity and romance sector of your chart, making it a fun time of year for you! You could be exploring the logistics of an exciting new opportunity as the sun mingles with Saturn in Aquarius.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

During Libra season, the sun lights up the home and family sector of your chart and you may be moving, reorganizing your home, or generally feeling nostalgic. As the sun mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, you and a partner could be sorting out financial concerns and discussing how to build a stronger foundation.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Libra season finds the sun lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and as the sun connects with Saturn in your opposite sign Aquarius today, solid discussions about boundaries, expectations, and future plans can take place.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The sun in Libra can find you focused on finances and security today. The mood is especially productive as the sun makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius. You can make great strides forward in any projects.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The sun is currently in your sign, Libra, and you’re reconnecting with who you really are and imagining who you want to be in the future. The sun makes a harmonious connection with Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, which could find you committing to something you love!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Taurus can find you exploring the connection in your relationships, but quality time with yourself is also a highlighted theme today as the sun in Libra mingles with Saturn in Aquarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Your attention may be on your social life as the sun moves through Libra. This is a busy time of year for you regarding communication, and a solid discussion takes place as the sun connects with Saturn in Aquarius. Commitments can be explored.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The sun in Libra can find you focused on your career today, and as the sun connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius, some exciting strides can be made concerning your finances or general sense of security!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

You could be committing to exploring a new opportunity, traveling, or moving forward with your studies as the sun in fellow air sign Libra makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in your sign, Aquarius!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Your focus is on taking care of bills or discussing money with partners in love or business today, and as the sun mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, a grounding, focused energy flows around accomplishing these goals.