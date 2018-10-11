Daily Horoscope: October 12, 2018

The sun squares off with Pluto at 12:07 AM— big egos clash and power struggles abound. The energy is very intense: things are being exposed and endings may take place. Pluto lurks in the shadows, but the sun illuminates all. Mercury connects with Saturn at 4:20 AM, encouraging productive conversations. The moon enters Sagittarius at 5:53 AM, finding people in an adventurous and optimistic mood.

All times EST.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Tension is in the air, and power struggles take place. You’ve had enough bullshit and you’re ready to make some serious changes. Luckily, some helpful communication will help you do just that. The moon enters Sagittarius this morning, bringing news your way.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The sun clashes with your ruling planet Pluto, making for a very intense day when it comes to communication—big egos are in conflict and lies are exposed. Trust your intuition, but don’t give in to paranoid thoughts; a helpful conversation does arrive. The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the financial sector of your chart.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Egos clash today, Sagittarius, and tension flares in your social life and in your finances, too. Fortunately, some serious but helpful conversations will also take place. The moon enters your sign this morning, encouraging you to focus on self-care.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Big power struggles in your career take place today; but fortunately, some productive conversations are also had. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to be gentle with yourself today.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Trust your intuition, Aquarius— there’s so much happening beneath the surface! There’s a lot of tension today, but thankfully, productive conversations will also take place. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to connect with friends.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re a flexible person who’s open to change, but today is hard, Pisces! It’s especially difficult dealing with all those big egos. Luckily, productive conversations will take place. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to connect with your family and focus on issues at home.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Big egos clash today, and your relationships are undergoing a big shift. Thankfully, productive conversations arrive, too. The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, putting you in an adventurous mood.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Massive philosophical breakthroughs take place today and rock your world—but worry not! Mercury and Saturn connect to help you come up with a good plan. The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you reflecting on deeply emotional issues.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Power struggles in your intimate relationships come up today, and on a bigger scale, you’re wondering who you can trust. You ruling planet Mercury connects with Saturn, helping you come up with a solid plan. The moon enters Sagittarius, activating the relationship sector of your chart.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a very intense day at home and in your relationships, Cancer—watch out for power struggles, manipulation, and inflated egos. Productive conversations take place in your partnerships thanks to Mercury and Saturn. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to get work done.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your ruling planet, the Sun, makes a powerful connection with Pluto this morning, bringing big news—and likely finding you contending with big egos. An important decision must be made, and Mercury and Saturn come together today to help you make the right one. The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you in a romantic and creative mood.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Huge shifts and power plays concerning money take place this morning. Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Saturn, the planet of structure, creating a productive energy. The moon enters Sagittarius, reminding you of the importance of home.

