Daily Horoscope: October 12, 2022

Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 1:46 AM, which can find us feeling disappointed, directionless, or simply exhausted. The moon in Taurus meets Uranus, also in Taurus, at 2:20 AM, perhaps stirring up unexpected feelings.

Deep, philosophical discussions can take place as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries at 3:24 AM. Big ideas may be shared, but small details could be overlooked. The moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 3:37 AM, finding us setting boundaries. The moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 12:25 PM, inspiring creativity, and the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 5:42 PM, which can find us embracing change.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars is currently in Gemini, and it squares off with Neptune in Pisces today, which may find you unsure about what direction to take a conversation. Take things slow, don’t jump to conclusions, and think thoroughly before you speak. Be mindful of exaggerations as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter, which is currently in your sign, Aries.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Drama might be stirred up in your social life as Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. You may be wondering how to invest your time and energy: Take it slow as you make these decisions. Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, finding you reworking your schedule… be careful not to overbook your calendar!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Mars is currently in your sign, Gemini, which may have found you feeling confident and ready to take action—but you’re unsure about what direction to take now, especially in your career as Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Mercury in Libra also opposes Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a fun, chatty atmosphere—but do watch out for exaggerations.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Mars is the planet of action, but as Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces today, you may feel unsure about which opportunities to take. The metaphorical road ahead feels foggy! Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, bringing exciting discussions, but be careful not to overlook important details.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Confusion may be stirred in your social life as Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. You could be unsure about how a group project will gain the resources it needs, but Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, perhaps bring exciting news. Just be sure not to overlook the details.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Virgos aren’t the type to leave decision making to other people, and as Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces today, it certainly isn’t the time to start. People feel quite confused! But the mood may still be cheery as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries. Just be sure not to overlook details!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces today, which could find you navigating a confusing schedule. Mercury in your sign, Libra, opposes Jupiter in Aries, kicking up a chatty, fun energy, but there may be lots of talk and little action at this time.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars is currently in Gemini and it squares off with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you feeling uninspired. A lazy energy flows! Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, and you’re figuring out a better balance between work and rest in your schedule.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you feeling sentimental. Mercury retrograde is typically when astrologers advice against texting an ex, but this is also another alignment to avoid meddling in the past! Mercury in Libra opposes your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries, bringing fun your way!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

A confusing discussion may take place as Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, and the mood is chatty as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries. There’s a lot of talk today, but perhaps not much to back it up. Watch out for fibs and exaggerations. Enjoy the entertaining stories you hear, but remember that rumors are sometimes just rumors.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Watch out for impulsive spending today as Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, which could bring entertaining information your way, but be mindful of exaggerations.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mars in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is now in your sign, Pisces, finding you in a nostalgic mood. Make time to rest. Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, kicking up big discussions about money—be careful not to overlook important details.