Daily Horoscope: October 12, 2023

Our energy becomes concentrated and we’re more in touch with our primal instincts as Mars enters its own domain in Scorpio at 12:04 AM. Communication and collaboration take a step forward as the moon in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus at 5:01 AM. Confusion and worry might sweep through as the moon opposes Neptune in Pisces at 11:42 AM, reminding us to ground or be OK with some daydreaming before redirecting our attention to what’s in front of us.

We’re empowered to ponder mystery and the darker aspects of life as the moon is witnessed by Pluto in Capricorn at 4:10 PM. The moon enters Libra at 8:22 PM and its ruler is Venus in Virgo. We may seek to find balance and connection through nourishment, organization, or journaling.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for October!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mars in Scorpio encourages you to let go of old money narratives, free yourself from stagnated debt, and explore hidden potential. The moon enters Libra and partnerships may support you in prioritizing self-care.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Passion awakens within your partnerships as Mars enters Scorpio, reminding you that intense connection and union also call for periods of space and reflection. The moon enters Libra and you can find yourself attracted to a hobby that relieves some stress or getting into a new regimen that serves as a pathway to pleasure.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re extra motivated to tackle work projects and grapple with any health imbalances that have stood in your path as Mars enters Scorpio. You might feel lighter from the act of eliminating habits or practices that aren’t doing you any favors.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A well of creativity and vitality awaits to be channeled as Mars enters Scorpio. Offer more energy to what makes you feel alive!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mars in Scorpio can bring conflicts within your family to the forefront. However, it also offers the energy and determination needed to resolve these issues with integrity.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Exercising mental fortitude is a gift and an assignment as Mars enters Scorpio. This is the time practice cutting out any noise that distracts you from your ability to focus, learn, and observe your own thoughts.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A change in cash flow invites you to hone in on your evolving values and be more assertive with your approach to financial planning as Mars enters Scorpio. The moon enters your sign and you’re prioritizing self-care through rest and privacy.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your vitality and confidence flow abundantly as Mars enters Scorpio, making this an opportune time to get in touch with the power of your emotions and physical instincts to mobilize.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your energy wanes and requires a reset as Mars enters Scorpio. You may seek more privacy and solitude to reflect and allow spiritual undertakings to integrate before resurfacing.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mars enters Scorpio and you’re reminded that success doesn’t happen in isolation. Your social sphere is a deep source of inspiration and motivation to be strong and take action in the name of a cause.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mars enters Scorpio and you’re feeling empowered to take charge of your future, fulfill a calling, or pursue a career goal with vigor.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Adventure is calling as Mars enters Scorpio! Experiences that challenge and transform your perspective are intensely attracting your attention.