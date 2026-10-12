Daily Horoscope: October 12, 2026

Expect a cranky start and a surprisingly sweet finish. The Moon squares Mars early, so tempers could flare before anyone’s fully awake. Give it a little time to settle, stargazer. Once the Scorpio Moon meets Mercury, conversations turn open and heartfelt, making it a great day to clear the air with someone you care about. Saturn’s trine to Mars keeps building, pairing ambition with follow-through, while Jupiter’s sextile to the Sun brings optimism to the table. The Mars-Venus standoff is cooling after its weekend peak, too. Saturday’s New Moon in Libra planted some seeds, and the waxing crescent says it’s time to water them. Pick one intention and show it some love.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Instant mastery would be your superpower of choice. Whatever new skill you picked up, you’d like to be a pro by Tuesday. The Moon squares Mars early, so your fuse runs short, Aries. Saturn is building a trine with Mars, though, and that combo loves a slow grind. Stay in the clumsy beginner phase a little longer. Every expert you admire was terrible once.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Money between friends is a minefield. Someone still owes you for that summer trip, and the silence bugs you, Taurus. Venus is retrograde, dragging old debts back up, but Mars is easing off its square to Venus, so a calm conversation is doable. Pluto’s square to Venus is building, and resentment grows if you let it slide. Send a friendly ask. Good friends pay up.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

A text you’ve rewritten four times probably wants to be a phone call. Some feelings lose their warmth in a chat bubble, Gemini. The Moon meets Mercury in Scorpio today, pulling emotion and language into the same lane. Mars’s square to Mercury is fading, so the odds of a misfire are low. Hit call instead of send. Your voice says what a keyboard can’t.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

That hunch about the new person in your circle was onto something. The Moon is in Scorpio, a fellow water sign, turning your radar up, Cancer. Once it meets Mercury, the words to explain your gut feeling arrive. An early square to Mars could make you defensive, so wait out the grumpy stretch. Share your take with someone you trust. Your gut knows its stuff.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Here’s a fun twist on your usual starring role: cheerleader. Jupiter is in your sign and building a sextile to the Sun, so luck and confidence are flowing your way, Leo. Saturn’s long opposition to the Sun is finally behind you, too. Share the glow with a friend who’s doubting themselves. Talk them up to anyone who’ll listen. Generosity looks great on you.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

“Oh, this old thing?” is your reflex whenever someone says something nice. Try a simple thank-you today instead, Virgo. The Moon joins Mercury in Scorpio, giving emotions a direct line to your words, so let the praise sink in before you explain it away. Mercury’s square with Mars is winding down, turning your inner critic’s volume down. Accept the compliment. You earned it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Daydreams are prettier than reality, but reality hugs back. Venus is retrograde in Scorpio, holding your ideal life up against the one you’ve got, Libra. Pluto’s square to Venus is building, so frustration over what’s missing could creep in. Mars is backing off its square, though, giving you room to appreciate the good stuff. Savor what’s already yours. Perfect is wildly overrated.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

When something thrills you, your face reveals absolutely zero. The Moon in your sign makes every feeling extra intense today, Scorpio. Pluto’s opposition to Mars is fading, so the urge to guard your turf is easing. With Pluto stationing direct Friday, something you’ve been waiting on is about to budge. Let people see you giddy about it. Your face can catch up with your heart.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Odds are good the idea you’ve been sitting on is a winner. Jupiter is building a sextile to the Sun, so charm and good timing are on your side, Sagittarius. Pitch it to the person who can make it happen. Bring some structure along with the enthusiasm, though. Even the boldest dreamers need a backup plan. People love your big swings.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Turns out even you have a chore you’ve been dodging. Maybe it’s a dreaded phone call or that pile of paperwork, Capricorn. Saturn is retrograde, pushing unfinished obligations back into view, and its growing trine with Mars supplies the drive to knock it out. Uranus’s sextile to Saturn might even help you find a clever shortcut. Block off an hour. The relief is enormous.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pick one human out of the eight billion you’re rooting for. You love people in theory, Aquarius, but the friend who keeps inviting you out could use some love up close. Uranus’s sextile to Mars is wrapping up, cooling your rebellious streak, while its sextile with Saturn favors the unglamorous art of consistency. Say yes to the next hangout. Big ideas are better shared.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Apparently you’re still waiting on a sign before making your move. Consider this it, Pisces. Neptune’s trine with Mars has a few days left, so the courage to act is within reach. With Neptune retrograde, your intuition is doing its homework, and the Moon in Scorpio trines your sign to back it up. Take one brave step. The universe loves a go-getter.

Pisces monthly horoscope