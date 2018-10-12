Daily Horoscope: October 13, 2018

The moon in Sagittarius connects with warrior planet Mars at 3:06 AM, finding us energized—but it’s a groggy morning as the moon squares off with dreamy Neptune at 8:33 AM, so watch out for confusion! The moon makes a harmonious connection with the sun at 8:58 PM, finding us feeling confident and creative.



All times EST.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Plenty of talk takes place today as the moon in Sagittarius lights up the communication sector of your chart, Libra, and while things (making plans, especially) are hard or annoying this morning, tonight’s vibe is fun and easy.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the financial sector of your chart today, and this morning, you’re frustrated not just about money, but about feeling valued for you time and talents. The mood gets lighter this evening.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius, and the world is on your wavelength! For the most part, that is—things are confusing at home and in your private life this morning, but the vibe is light and social tonight.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Sagittarius lights up a very private sector of your chart today, Capricorn—be gentle with yourself today! This morning brings some confusing communications, but an easier energy flows this evening.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the friendship sector of your chart today, Aquarius, and while you’re feeling unsure about things this morning, a wonderful opportunity to connect with people arrives tonight.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the fame and fortune sector of your chart today, Pisces, asking you to step into the spotlight! This morning you feel a little unsure, but tonight, plenty of support surrounds you.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, finding you in an adventurous mood, eager to travel and learn new things! You’re sleepy this morning, but you’re full of energy and ready to connect with people tonight.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you in an intense mood—Sagittarius is a sign that’s all about freedom and adventure. Today, Taurus, free yourself from the past and venture into the unknown! The vibe is confusing this morning, but tonight’s productive.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you focused on relationships today, Gemini, and while there is some confusion in the air this morning, a confident and flirtatious energy flows tonight.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re in a busy mood today as the moon in Sagittarius activates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines. Be gentle with yourself this morning—you’ll have plenty of energy to get things done tonight if you want to take it easy early in the day.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, finding you in a creatively inspired and flirtatious mood. Some confusion arrives this morning, but you’re feeling confident and chatty this evening.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, Virgo, encouraging you to focus on your personal life. Some confusion comes up in your relationships, but a confident energy takes over this evening.

