Daily Horoscope: October 13, 2020

The moon enters practical Virgo at 12:55 AM then harmonizes with Uranus, planet of the unexpected at 4:35 PM, helping us resolve accidents and find a backup plan. At 6:25 PM the sun faces off with warrior Mars—a frustrating standoff requiring compromises. Conversations flow as the moon gently connects with messenger Mercury at 8:19 PM, but we are repeating ourselves as Mercury retrograde begins at 9:04 PM, signaling delays and miscommunications. We are sensitive to our desires and needs as the moon meets with sweet Venus at 10:55 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon enters your house of work and routine, putting you in a productive mood. You’re able to have intimate conversations about your finances as the moon connects with Mercury. Mercury retrograde begins in a sensitive sector of your chart, encouraging you to heal and get the money that you are owed. Try to be the bigger person as the sun faces off with your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, agitating frustrations and exhaustion.

Taurus

You are in a sensual and social mood as the moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo. Conversations about your relationships flow as the moon connects with Mercury. You’re still processing the same things and discussing the terms of your interpersonal commitments. You can be certain that you know what you want as the moon meets with Venus, the planet of desire. Mercury retrograde begins in your house of relationships, bringing up past baggage.

Gemini

You’re in the mood to get cozy at home and call up your family as the moon enters your domestic sector. A productivity boost comes as the moon connects with messenger Mercury, encouraging collaboration. Expect delays and detours as Mercury retrograde begins in your house of work and routine. Schedule time for tardiness.

Cancer

It’s a busy day with the moon in your house of communication and commuting. Phone calls can accomplish a lot as the moon connects with messenger Mercury. Mercury retrograde begins in your house of dating and friendships, bringing old familiar faces out of the blue. You can say kind things as the moon meets with sweet Venus. Remain patient as the sun faces off with warrior Mars, stirring up problems with your work-life balance.

Leo

Money is on your mind as the moon enters your financial sector. A shopping trip for something to decorate your home is productive as the moon connects with messenger Mercury. You can make some returns or renovate some things in your space during this Mercury retrograde period, which begins this evening.

Virgo

After some rest you’re back in the room as the moon enters your sign. You are more sensitive now, so be aware of what you let into your environment. The moon connects with your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, and collaborative resolutions are found. You can revise your contracts and commitments this Mercury retrograde period, which begins today.

Libra

You’re going to take care of things in secrecy, Libra, as the moon enters a hidden sector of your chart. This is a time for you to generate some money while no one is looking, and return to old revenue streams as the moon connects with Mercury. Mercury retrograde begins, and old money matters come back around for your consideration. As Mars faces off with the sun, be patient with others, as they lack the grace you are naturally blessed with.

Scorpio

Connect with your friends and fans as the moon enters your house of social networking and connects with chatty Mercury. Share words of affection. You are rethinking your communication style and rewording things as Mercury retrograde begins in your sign, Scorpio. Maybe secrets aren’t so fun after all.

Sagittarius

Your popularity ramps up as the moon enters your house of fame and reputation. There are some things happening behind the scenes that you can be clued into if you just ask the right people as the moon connects with Mercury. Mercury retrograde is a good time to get your mental health in order and understand how you’ve progressed in processing your fears and subconscious thoughts.

Capricorn

You’re in the mood to share your thoughts and feelings as the moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo. The moon connects with messenger Mercury, and you can be part of some juicy gossip. Mercury retrograde begins and old colleagues and community members pop back into your life to check in on your progress. You are asked to keep your poker face as the sun faces off with warrior Mars, creating stress in your private life.

Aquarius

Things are getting a little touchy as the moon enters a sensitive, psychic sector of your chart. You can deal with your finances a little better, even collaboratively, as the moon gently connects with messenger Mercury. Mercury retrograde begins, bringing old professional opportunities back around.

Pisces

You are in a romantic mood as the moon enters your house of partnerships and meets with sweet Venus. This is a time to bond and truly get to know a special someone. Look out for exes coming back into your inbox as Mercury retrograde begins, finding you nostalgic for past relationships.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.