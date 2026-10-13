Daily Horoscope: October 13, 2026

Feelings come super-sized out of the gate. The Scorpio Moon squares Jupiter early, so small annoyances might seem huge until you’ve had a minute to breathe. The mood lifts once the Moon moves into Sagittarius, bringing optimism and a craving for adventure. Mercury begins a long square with Jupiter, stargazer, so conversations may lean toward big promises and bigger opinions. Keep your word modest and your effort generous. Saturn’s trine to Mars and Jupiter’s sextile to the Sun both keep building, teaming hard work with good fortune. Meanwhile, Venus and Mars are making peace after this past weekend’s showdown. Pluto prepares to station direct Friday, too. Give yourself room to recalibrate, then aim high.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Somebody needs to grab the wheel, and your friends are hoping it’s you. Saturn’s trine to Mars keeps strengthening, pairing your fearless streak with a solid game plan, Aries. Once the Moon moves into Sagittarius and trines your sign, people will follow your lead. Mars’s square to Venus is cooling, too, so you can steer without bulldozing anyone. Take charge kindly. Captain suits you.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The people you love keep evolving without asking your permission. A partner picking up a new hobby or a friend talking about moving can rattle you, Taurus. Pluto is building a square to Venus, turning these changes into a test of trust. With Venus retrograde in Scorpio, you’re rethinking what loyalty looks like. Cheer them on anyway. Love that grows lasts longer.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

By the third retelling, your weekend story had picked up a few extra plot points. Jupiter’s new square to Mercury has you exaggerating for laughs, Gemini, and the Sagittarius Moon opposing your sign later means someone might call it out. Own it with a grin. Everyone loves a great storyteller, but they trust the one who admits the fish was smaller.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

One offhand comment can echo in your head for hours. The Moon squares Jupiter while still in Scorpio, so a tiny slight might feel enormous, Cancer. After the Moon slips into Sagittarius, your sense of humor returns, and the whole thing looks a little silly. Give yourself until then before replying. Most molehills shrink with distance. You’ll probably laugh about this one.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

If you’ve had your eye on someone, consider the door wide open. Jupiter’s sextile to the Sun keeps growing, giving your charm a serious boost, Leo. The Sagittarius Moon trines your sign later, so playful banter comes naturally. Mars and Venus are easing off their standoff, too, which makes flirting easier. Make the first move. Confidence is the best accessory.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Breaking news: even you have a limit. Mercury’s fresh square with Jupiter makes every deadline sound doable when someone asks, Virgo. Later, the Sagittarius Moon squares your sign, and that ambitious timeline may start to wobble. Pad your estimates before you agree to anything. Promise a little less and surprise everyone with more. Your reputation for reliability stays perfectly intact.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Referee duty is calling again. Two people you care about are feuding, and both keep asking whose side you’re on, Libra. Venus’s growing square with Pluto could turn their power struggle ugly if you stay in the middle. Mars is easing its square to Venus, opening room for peace. Suggest they talk directly. You can love them both from the sidelines.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Before you write anyone off, consider that they might just be having a rough week. Pluto is closing in on a square with Venus, dialing up your suspicion in love and loyalty, Scorpio. With Pluto’s opposition to Mars almost gone, the urge to retaliate is fading. Ask what’s going on, then decide what it means. Some mysteries have boring answers. That’s good news.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Someday has a way of turning into never. That trip you and your friends keep hyping needs a date on the calendar, Sagittarius. The Moon moves into your sign today, firing up your wanderlust, and Jupiter’s growing sextile to the Sun lends some luck to the planning. Jupiter’s square to Mercury could inflate the budget, so price it out first. Then book it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Personal bests were made for people like you. Saturn and Mars are inching toward a trine, pairing discipline with raw physical energy, Capricorn. Pick a challenge, at the gym or anywhere else, and chip away at it. Uranus’s sextile to Saturn might inspire a smarter way to train. With Saturn retrograde, revisit a goal you shelved. Yesterday’s you is the only rival.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Only you could answer “How are you?” with a lecture on the human condition. Uranus is retrograde, inviting you to explore the parts of yourself you usually intellectualize, Aquarius. The Sagittarius Moon sextiles your sign later, making openness feel less awkward. Uranus’s sextile with Saturn helps you find the words. Next time someone asks, give them one honest sentence. Then let them hug you.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Leave it to a well-meaning realist to poke holes in your big dream. The Sagittarius Moon squares your sign later, so feedback could come out blunter than intended, Pisces. Keep the helpful parts and toss the rest. Neptune’s trine with Mars wraps up tomorrow, so use its last push to make tangible progress. Retrograde Neptune keeps you grounded. Dreamers build things too.

Pisces monthly horoscope