Daily Horoscope: October 14, 2018

The moon enters grounded earth sign Capricorn at 3:17 PM, encouraging a productive energy, but watch out for some surprises at 5:07 PM when the moon connects with electric Uranus. A serious tone arrives this evening as the moon meets Saturn, the planet of rules and structure, at 10:40 PM.



All times EST.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Capricorn this afternoon, illuminating a very private sector of your chart. Make time to reflect on your home life, your boundaries, and your sense of security today. Surprises will arrive, but an anchoring energy will come this evening.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Capricorn and brings important and surprising conversations your way—watch our for an unexpected meeting. Commitments are discussed tonight.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Capricorn today, Sagittarius, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. Unexpected news arrives, but you’ll have what you need to handle it. Do your best to be responsible with money this evening.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to focus on self-care. Unexpected fun arrives this afternoon, but it will be hard to forget or leave your responsibilities behind.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Capricorn and encourages you to slow down today, Aquarius. Catch up on rest if you can! Surprises at home shake you up, so it’s important that you set strong boundaries.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Capricorn this afternoon, encouraging you to network—and some unexpected meetings and exciting conversations are sure to take place. This evening calls for a mature attitude.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters hardworking earth sign Capricorn this afternoon, finding you focused on your career and public life. Unexpected news about money comes today, but it might be the shake-up you need. It’s important that you act like a grown-up tonight.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn this afternoon, encouraging you to reflect on the big picture: Where do you want to be in five years? It’s a hard question to ask when you know so much is changing. Flexibility is the answer.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Capricorn today, finding you in a serious mood, Gemini. Unexpected emotions come up for you to work through, and it’s important that you give yourself plenty of space to take care of yourself this evening.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your focus turns to your partnerships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn, and surprising meetings are taking place. A serious conversation arrives this evening.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Capricorn this afternoon, finding you in an especially productive mood. However, some unexpected news will shake things up soon after. Don’t worry—you’ll find a way to make it all work!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—fun! Unexpected adventures arrive today. The tone is more formal this evening.

