Daily Horoscope: October 14, 2022

Sweet Venus in Libra makes a harmonious connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius at 2:21 AM. While this isn’t the most romantic alignment, it can be a very bonding one, inspiring great productivity and an atmosphere of support and responsibility. People want to do and be their best.

The moon in Gemini makes harmonious connections with Saturn in Aquarius at 1:33 PM, Venus in Libra at 2:51 PM, and the sun in Libra at 7:23 PM, bringing an easygoing energy. The mood is quite chatty and friendly, but that energy can wane as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 10:46 PM… catch up on rest!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Sweet promises can be made as Venus in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn, Venus, and the sun in Libra, inspiring support, romance, and understanding. These alignments can bode very well for communication, but do make time for rest as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus is currently in Libra and it connects with Saturn in Aquarius today: Reward or credit for your hard work may arrive. An achievement can be made. The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn, Venus, and the sun in Libra, inspiring helpful discussions about money or productivity. You’re dreaming about how far your money and resources can take you as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Venus in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can inspire a harmonious and supportive atmosphere in your love life or pursuit of new opportunities. The moon in your sign, Gemini, connects with Saturn, Venus, and the sun in Libra, creating a grounded and easygoing energy. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, too, inspiring you to express yourself creatively.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

A supportive energy flows at home and in your personal life as Venus in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn, Venus, and the sun in Libra, which can find you making helpful changes at home. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, too, perhaps inspiring you to fantasize about a vacation!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Venus in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which could make for a supremely supportive atmosphere in your relationships for setting boundaries, raising standards, or discussing commitments! The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn, Venus, and the sun in Libra, boding well for communication and your social life. People could feel quite sentimental as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

There can be a fantastic discussion or plan regarding building your wealth or security today as Venus in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn, Venus, and the sun in Libra, which could be fantastic for your reputation. Rewards may arrive. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, finding you and your partners exploring profound emotions.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus is in your sign, Libra, and it connects with Saturn in Aquarius today, which could find you and a romantic partner or creative collaborator making great strides toward your shared goals! A supportive energy is in the air. The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn, Venus, and the sun in your sign, which can find you feeling confident and very much in your element. Schedules might be rearranged as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

A supportive atmosphere flows at home and with family as Venus in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn, Venus, and the sun in Libra. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you feeling particularly romantic or creatively inspired!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Solid social connections can form as Venus in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn, Venus, and the sun in Libra, boding well for communication! The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, too, which could find you feeling especially nostalgic.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Excitement could arise in your career as Venus in Libra connects with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Aquarius. You may be showered with rewards and recognition! The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn, Venus, and the sun in Libra, inspiring productivity… but make time to rest as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, too.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Venus in Libra connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in your sign, Aquarius, which can find you feeling especially valued and respected! The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn, Venus, and the sun in Libra, inspiring creativity and romance. Keep your spending in check as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Solid support could come your way as Venus in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn, Venus, and the sun in Libra, creating a busy, productive atmosphere at home. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, currently in your sign, Pisces, which can find you feeling sentimental.