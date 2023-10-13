Daily Horoscope: October 14, 2023

Social attachments and relationships are on our minds as the moon in Libra merges with Mercury in Libra at 4:58 AM. The solar eclipse in Libra culminates at 1:55 PM: Solar eclipses mark transitions and beginnings, making this a seasonal period of letting go and relating in new ways! The ruler of the eclipse is Venus in Virgo, signaling that our values, partnerships, agreements, and orientation to pleasure are being reorganized and reconfigured over the next six months.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The solar eclipse in Libra marks the beginning of a new chapter for your partnerships. How you navigate your day-to-day routines and regimens and how you typically spend time with your partners might look and feel very different over the coming months! You might find a new favorite way to spend time together that includes sharing a commitment to self-care and showing love through tangibly helpful rituals.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Self-care and pleasure are shifting under the solar eclipse in Libra and you might notice you’re able to enjoy yourself more when you eliminate or exclude certain choices from your daily regimen, routines, or diet. A desire to enrich your quality of life could also be on your mind, nudging you to strike a more refined balance between work and play.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Romance and nostalgia are closely linked under the solar eclipse in Libra. You can feel reconnected with an old fling or be drawn to art and hobbies that transport you to the past. Optional prompt: The hands are highly symbolic in love and in art. What do the history of your hands say to you? What do you want to create or who do you want to hold?

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You might reconnect with a family member you haven’t been in touch with for a while, or a shift in living arrangements could occur under the solar eclipse in Libra. Old patterns of relating can surface, prompting you to notice how your feelings are influenced by changes in voice and proximity.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Important conversations about values and priorities can arise during the solar eclipse in Libra; you might need to rearrange your schedule or reconfigure your budget to make a project happen. A short trip or weekend getaway may also present itself.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The solar eclipse in Libra presents new financial opportunities and new ways of relating to your capacity to earn money. You might be letting go of one source of income for another, entering new trade agreements, or collaborating with someone to make certain services and resources more accessible.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your body and mannerisms are adapting and transforming under the solar eclipse in Libra, and you might be experiencing a transition or playing with your appearance behind the scenes. The hands are powerfully symbolic in love and gesture; we express, serve, hang on, and let go with them. How do you feel about your hands and what might they show you?

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A special gift is on the way under the solar eclipse in Libra, though you’re keeping it all to yourself. You’re in need of privacy and space to fully let go and soak in pleasure that belongs just to you (and maybe a partner). A small community or new social circle can offer tangible, hands-on support, and you might welcome a new—or old— friend into your life.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your social life is shifting during the solar eclipse in Libra. New doors are opening and a new network of connections, or perhaps a reunion with an old friend, can lead to favorable career prospects. This eclipse encourages you to collaborate with leaders in your community and get your feet on the ground to create the world you want to live in!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The solar eclipse in Libra marks a major milestone or shift in your life’s direction or career! You might be showered with accolades for your hard work and leadership, though a journey could be ahead of you. This can also be a period of transitioning to a new role in which you’ll research, write, or refine your skills through academics or mentorship.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A longing to cross borders and travel abroad could materialize under the solar eclipse in Libra; you might also enroll in a new educational program or become immersed in a different culture. This eclipse can also present an opportunity to settle a debt.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The new chapter this solar eclipse in Libra brings offers liberation and release on various levels. An opportunity to unburden yourself from old debt arises and you might let go of emotional or physical weights that aren’t yours to carry, leaving space for deeper intimacy and connection.