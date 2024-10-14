Daily Horoscope: October 14, 2024

Jupiter retrograde strengthens under Gemini this week, bringing new ideas and ways of thinking to light. Prepare for preconceived beliefs to be challenged and loyalties to be questioned. Reprioritizing or changing goals altogether is a normal process while this massive planet flies retrograde for the next four months. Although these types of changes can be nerve-wracking at first, a harmonious trine between the Sun in Libra and Jupiter retrograde today indicates this transformation is not only long overdue but more in line with our life path.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The challenge of not letting your emotions get the best of you continues this week as your ruling planet, Mars, forms a challenging square with the Sun. Due to Venus’ trine with Mars, you’ll feel more motivated to act on what you feel. However, the Sun’s square offers a gentle cosmic warning: strong emotions aren’t always as truthful as they appear.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus forms a harmonious trine with Neptune retrograde under Scorpio and Pisces today, offering a stark, water-ruled contrast to your usual Earth-dominated self. As Neptune invites new ideas and possibilities into the picture, these water signs will offer the freedom to remain flexible and adaptable. A little bit of give on your part can go a long way, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As Mercury conjoins with Haumea on the cusp of Libra and Scorpio, your intuition is at an all-time high today. Listen to your gut feelings, particularly within the context of deciphering between right and wrong or detangling a complex power dynamic. Indeed, you’re far more capable of solving this problem than you give yourself credit for, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon swings into Pisces today, calling you to take stock of your plans and goals. If there are any adjustments that you need to make, now would be the time to do it. Just be wary of Pisces’ tendency toward self-deprecation. Having something that needs fixing isn’t a sign of failure. Your willingness to identify it is the wiser mindset.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a fortuitous trine with Jupiter retrograde under Libra and Gemini, bringing up new concepts of social justice, education, and personal growth. Keep your mind and heart open to the possibility that you weren’t as right as you thought. Whatever surprises may pop up, the Sun and Jupiter’s positive aspect shows you’ll be okay.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Intuition is at an all-time high today as your ruling planet, Mercury, forms a conjunction with Haumea on the cusp of Libra and Scorpio. This alignment is especially helpful for navigating injustices, misunderstandings, and difficult decisions. Don’t blow past these issues in the name of saving time. Slow down, and listen to your instincts, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As the Sun and Jupiter retrograde’s trine under your sign and Gemini encourages novel and mutable ways of thinking, the same aspect between your ruling planet, Venus, and Neptune retrograde conjures feelings of creativity and romanticism. This celestial alignment suggests a close relationship in your life is trying to teach you something. You’d be wise to hear what it’s trying to say.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Mercury and Haumea conjoin on the cusp of your sign and Libra, sharpening intuition and, perhaps even more importantly, the ability to express those feelings in words to others. With Venus still flying through your sign in trine with Neptune retrograde, now is the time to speak your mind about how you’re feeling. No one can read your mind, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde’s harmonious trine with the Sun under Gemini and Libra continues this week, bringing great prosperity and changes in perspective. Your retrograde ruling planet also forms a sextile with Eris and Chiron retrograde under Aries, suggesting that these new ideas are wrapped up in past hurt. Time has a funny way of changing our feelings about things, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With Ceres and your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, forming a favorable sextile under your sign and Pisces, the need to take on substantial emotional work is more necessary than ever. Don’t underestimate your ability to hyper-focus on the wrong thing, Capricorn. Maybe the reason this issue is so ongoing is that you’re not looking in the right place.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Under the transformative power of Jupiter retrograde, the beliefs and ideas you previously held as concrete facts might start to crumble. Not only is this okay, but it’s also a normal part of life. Don’t let your pride convince you that because one thing is untrue, then everything you’ve ever believed is a lie. It’s time to do some sorting for yourself.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde forms a harmonious trine with Venus, opening your heart to new ways of expressing platonic and romantic love. Lean into these feelings as far as you’re comfortable, then try to go a little further. Opening yourself up is a scary process. But it can also be immensely rewarding. The only way to know is to try.

