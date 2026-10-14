Daily Horoscope: October 14, 2026

A second wind is blowing in, and it’s a warm one. The Sagittarius Moon opposes Uranus early, so restlessness might have you itching to toss the routine out the window. Hang tight, stargazer. As the day goes on, the Moon trines both Mars and Saturn, forming a grand trine in fire that matches enthusiasm with discipline. It’s the ideal setup for tackling something ambitious and actually finishing it. Neptune’s trine to Mars wraps up today, so dreamy procrastination loses its excuse. Saturn and Mars are still building toward Friday, and Jupiter’s sextile to the Sun peaks tomorrow, keeping luck on standby. Light a fire under one goal and watch it catch.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Double-dog dares still work on you, and everyone knows it. Today, try daring yourself instead, Aries. The Moon trines Mars from Sagittarius, completing a grand trine in fire with Saturn, so your courage comes with staying power. Pick the goal you’ve been circling and challenge yourself to finish it by Friday. Saturn’s trine to Mars peaks then. Bragging rights are yours.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Mirrors can be awfully rude sometimes. With Venus retrograde in Scorpio, you might be nitpicking your reflection harder than usual, Taurus. Pluto’s square to Venus is building, dredging up old insecurities, but Mars is easing off its square, so the harsh inner commentary should soften. Put on the outfit that makes you feel cozy and confident. You look great, I promise.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Half-read books keep piling up on your nightstand, each one abandoned for something shinier. The Moon opposes Uranus in your sign early, kicking up restlessness, Gemini. Jupiter’s square to Mercury makes every new topic seem irresistible. Curiosity is a gift, though even gifts need follow-through. Pick one and see it through to the last page. The ending might surprise you.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Every great tradition started as somebody’s random idea. Why not yours? The Sagittarius Moon trines Mars and Saturn, lighting up your adventurous side and helping plans stick, Cancer. Gather your favorite people for a fall outing and promise to repeat it every year. The Moon’s opposition to Uranus might throw in a surprise. Roll with it. That’s how legends begin.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Applause is lovely, but a raise is lovelier. Jupiter is nearly locked into its sextile with the Sun, so luck is firmly on your side, Leo. The Sagittarius Moon trines your sign, too, adding a confident glow. Gather proof of your biggest wins and ask for the promotion or pay bump you’ve earned. Let your track record speak for itself.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Few things test your patience like someone loading a car trunk all wrong. Your spatial genius is begging to take over, Virgo. Mercury’s square with Jupiter could turn helpful tips into a full lecture, and the Sagittarius Moon squaring your sign won’t help your tone. Offer one pointer, then step back. Their way might work out fine. If not, you’ll get your turn.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Alone time might scare you worse than any horror movie this October. Venus is retrograde in Scorpio, inviting you to get reacquainted with your own company, Libra. Pluto’s square to Venus pokes at the fear of being left out, but the Mars-Venus square is cooling, which takes the pressure off. Take yourself to a museum or a matinee. You’re excellent company.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Half the people in your life still can’t tell when you’re kidding. That mystique is part of your charm, Scorpio, but Pluto’s growing square to Venus means a dry joke could sting someone sensitive. The Moon sextiles Pluto early, giving you the emotional courage to check in. Add a wink or a smile afterward. Let people in on the joke.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Shelter photos might have you filling out adoption forms within minutes. With the Moon in your sign, your heart is wide open, and your impulses are, too, Sagittarius. Jupiter’s square to Mercury makes every big decision sound simple. Luckily, the Moon trines Saturn later, asking you to look at your schedule and budget first. If everything checks out, bring home your new best friend.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Kid-you was probably already balancing a checkbook. The Sagittarius Moon trines Saturn today, joining Mars in a fiery grand trine that makes room for fun without derailing your goals, Capricorn. Uranus’s sextile to Saturn adds a dash of spontaneity. Your ambitions will still be there tomorrow. Go play mini golf or ride a go-kart after work. Responsible adults need recess too.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pointless rules give you hives. That outdated policy at work or in your building has you ready to stage a protest, Aquarius. The Moon opposes Uranus early, cranking up the urge to rebel. Uranus’s sextile to Saturn suggests a smarter route: propose a better system in writing. Gather a few allies who feel the same way. Organized revolutions get results.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Memory and imagination share a wall in your brain. You could swear a friend promised to help this weekend, but the details are fuzzy, Pisces. Neptune is retrograde, making it easy to mix up dreams and plans. Its trine with Mars ends today, giving you one last push to sort it out. Send a quick confirmation text. Your weekend self will thank you.

Pisces monthly horoscope