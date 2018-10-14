Daily Horoscope: October 15, 2018

The moon in Capricorn connects with chatty Mercury at 7:47 AM, and then with Venus retrograde at 9:05 AM, putting us in a social mood this morning. Mercury meets Venus retrograde at 4:20 PM, bringing intriguing conversations our way. The moon connects with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, at 7:27 PM—the vibe is potent today, but don’t let your imagination run away from you!

All times EST.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus is retrograde in Scorpio, finding you rethinking many of your values and putting you in a more intense mood than usual. Security is heavy on your mind, and some interesting conversations about this topic will arrive today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a powerful day for communication, Scorpio, as Venus retrograde and Mercury, the planet of the mind, meet in your sign today. Plus, the moon in Capricorn lights up the communication sector of your chart—deep, important, and revealing conversations come your way.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Money is on your mind today, but so are spiritual matters, Sagittarius. Being responsible doesn’t mean ignoring your intuition. You might still be in the process of gathering facts, but your gut has plenty of worthwhile things to tell you today.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in your sign, Capricorn, asking you to focus on self-care! Venus retrograde meets with chatty Mercury and you and your friends have a lot to catch up on, so make time to connect.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

This Venus retrograde has been major for figuring out what’s important to you when it comes to your career, Aquarius, and an important conversation about this theme will take place today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Communication planet Mercury and sweet Venus meet in fellow water sign Scorpio today, bringing intense topics up for conversation. A major realization is made. An invitation to an adventure arrives.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Very deep conversations come this afternoon, as communication planet Mercury connects with Venus in mysterious water sign Scorpio. An uncomfortable topic comes up, but it’s worth pushing through potential awkwardness to work it out, Aries!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus is retrograde in Scorpio, your opposite sign, making this an especially intense time for you and your relationships of all kinds. But some exciting conversations will take place today, thanks to Venus’s connection with chatty Mercury.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with love and money planet Venus (which is currently retrograde in Scorpio) today, finding you having some meaningful conversations about things that you’d usually find mundane.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Partnerships are your main focus, and with Venus retrograde in Scorpio, many emotional issues come up for you regarding sex, dating, and creativity. Communication planet Mercury will inspire you to talk about these themes today.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Venus is retrograde in Scorpio, so there is plenty of drama in the air over these next few weeks! Today, there’s plenty for you to talk about as communication planet Mercury connects with Venus, especially around the themes of home and privacy.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn finds you in a creative mood today, and flirty vibes are flowing! Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Venus, which is currently retrograde in mysterious Scorpio—watch out for curious messages that come your way.

