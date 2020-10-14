Daily Horoscope: October 15, 2020

The moon enters diplomatic Libra at 1:53 AM, leading up to tomorrow’s new moon. The sun clashes with power planet Pluto at 6:14 AM, asking that we do something to address power imbalances. We are working to expose secrets and conspiracies, but look out for manipulation on all sides.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re in the mood to nurture your relationships and connect with others as the moon enters your partnerships sector. Your relationships are changing as the sun clashes with power planet Pluto, helping you gain an active understanding of an overbearing power dynamic and how to address it.

Taurus

You’re connecting with your health, colleagues, and daily routine as the moon enters your house of routine and work. Power structures are changing as the sun clashes with plutocratic Pluto, indicating some chaos taking place in your lifestyle. You’ll come out the other side brand new!

Gemini

You’re feeling flirty as the moon enters fellow air sign Libra, connecting you to friends and flings. Casual relationships become serious and intense, taking the next step toward intimacy as the sun clashes with power planet Pluto. Try to be honest and objective.

Cancer

After a busy beginning to the work week, you want to catch up on rest as the moon enters your domestic sector. Your childhood and family life informs your relationships, and a deeper understanding of your bond is activated as the sun clashes with psychological Pluto.

Leo

You’re busy with the moon entering your communication sector. You’re digging your claws into your schedule and correspondences as the sun clashes with power planet Pluto. If you’re pushing for something that’s not working, ask for a second opinion!

Virgo

You’re sensitive to your needs as the moon enters your house of money and material resources. This is a time when you’re going shopping, making returns, or even swapping stuff with some friends. The sun clashes with power planet Pluto and you can find that your social life is a great resource.

Libra

The moon enters your sign, Libra, and you’re back in the room after a quiet week. You’re more sensitive and aware of your feelings. The sun clashes with power planet Pluto and you can break the spell of strong habits through conscious awareness of what your go-to patterns are. Confront yourself.

Scorpio

Lean into your inner hermit as the moon enters a quiet and secretive sector of your chart. It’s time to catch up on rest and personal time. Embrace being alone, it’s only temporary! The sun clashes with Pluto, cluing you into your own deep psychological patterns.

Sagittarius

You’re in a social and outgoing mood as the moon enters your house of social networks. Changes are taking place that shift your material resources as the sun clashes with transformative Pluto. There’s a power struggle at play—who can mediate?

Capricorn

You’re seeking validation in your career and public-facing life as the moon enters your house of fame and reputation, making you sensitive to how you’re received. Your influence is called upon as the sun clashes with power planet Pluto, inviting you to flex. Don’t hurt ‘em.

Aquarius

You’re chatty and curious as the moon enters fellow air sign Libra, cluing you into intellectual pursuits. There’s more for you to learn, and more people for you to reach out to! You’re exploring life’s mysteries as the sun clashes with Pluto, the planet of taboos.

Pisces

You’re not afraid to touch on touchy topics as the moon enters a sensitive sector of your chart. Sometimes you have to go there in order to bring relationships closer or to fight for effective change. The sun clashes with power planet Pluto, pushing you to address influential and rich people.

