Daily Horoscope: October 15, 2021

The moon in Aquarius connects with Mars in Libra at 3:58 AM, inspiring courage, and new opportunities arrive as the sun in Libra connects with Jupiter in Aquarius at 7:46 AM. The mood is optimistic! The moon in Aquarius meets Jupiter in Aquarius at 8:33 AM, creating an expansive atmosphere. The moon enters water sign Pisces at 10:22 PM, encouraging us to connect with our intuitions.

All times ET.

Aries

The mood is friendly as the sun in Libra connects with jovial Jupiter in Aquarius. It’s a great time to network, connect with your partners, and share ideas—but make time for rest later on as the moon enters Pisces.

Taurus

A productive energy flows as the sun in Libra connects with Jupiter in Aquarius. The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, creating a friendly atmosphere.

Gemini

The sun and Saturn connect in fellow air signs Libra and Aquarius, respectively, creating a harmonious, open-hearted atmosphere! There’s a celebratory energy in the air. Expansion is taking place. The moon enters Pisces, shifting your focus to your career.

Cancer

The sun in Libra connects with Jupiter in Aquarius, inspiring an expansive atmosphere. You’re growing out of old patterns. New opportunities could arise as the moon enters Pisces.

Leo

Inspiring conversations take place as the sun in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius! This is an exciting time to connect with people, dear Leo. The moon in Pisces encourages you to give yourself closure.

Virgo

It’s a productive day as the sun in Libra connects with Jupiter in Aquarius! Some fantastic gains could take place, and a good energy flows for building wealth and abundance. The moon enters Pisces, shifting your attention to your relationships.

Libra

The sun in your sign, Libra, connects with lucky Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing an abundance of creativity, romance, and fun! The moon in Pisces also finds you reflecting on your daily routines and rituals.

Scorpio

Your imagination is especially inspired today as the sun in Libra connects with Jupiter in Aquarius. It’s a powerful time to reflect on your history. The moon also enters Pisces, inspiring romance and creativity!

Sagittarius

An exciting energy flows in your social life today as the sun in charming Libra connects with your ruling planet in cool Aquarius. The moon also enters Pisces, shifting your attention to your home and family life.

Capricorn

Career success can arrive as the sun in Libra connects with lucky Jupiter in Aquarius. Abundance flows! Communication kicks up as the moon enters Pisces.

Aquarius

The sun in fellow air sign Libra connects with Jupiter, currently in your sign, Aquarius, creating an adventurous atmosphere. Exciting opportunities could arrive! The moon also enters Pisces, bringing your focus to money.

Pisces

The sun in Libra connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, which is currently in Aquarius, making it a brilliant time to connect with your intuition. It’s a powerful moment to let go of the past. The moon enters your sign, encouraging you to focus on self-care.

