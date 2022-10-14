Daily Horoscope: October 15, 2022

The moon in Gemini meets Mars, also in Gemini, at 12:11 AM, inspiring courage and strength! Things move at a quick pace. The moon enters Cancer at 12:11 PM, creating a cozy, caring atmosphere. The moon in Cancer calls us to nourish ourselves and our loved ones with delicious food, warm hugs, and laughter! The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 2:44 PM, urging generosity and growth… just be careful not to over-indulge!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters Cancer today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. You could be handling paperwork regarding your living situation or feeling inspired to cook a big meal for everyone you love! With the moon squaring off with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, you can feel like you have a lot to share with the world!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters Cancer today, which can find you connecting with neighbors or siblings, if you have them. Your attention may be on your local neighborhood or you could be switching up your commute. It’s a busy time for communication!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon and Mars meet in your sign, Gemini, bringing you a big boost of energy. The moon enters Cancer, activating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. The generosity you share with your friends can be highlighted as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, so make time to focus on your emotional and physical needs. Put yourself first! The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, too, which could bring some excitement to your career.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer today, encouraging you to slow down, connect with your feelings, catch up on quality time alone, and get some rest! Your imagination is especially creative as the moon squares off with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries. Connecting with your inner voice during mediation could be especially powerful at this time.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your focus turns to your social life today as the moon enters Cancer. Make time for your favorite hobbies; this can also be a great opportunity to explore a new interest. A new wish or dream for the future enters your heart! Your intuition is sharp today, and a new perspective could help you take a logical look at things.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in the public eye. Exciting meetings may take place as the moon squares off with lucky Jupiter in Aries! This can be an exciting time to show the world what you can do.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, which can find you making travel plans, focused on school, or publishing your ideas. Don’t overbook your schedule as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You may be focused on taking care of your bills as the moon enters Cancer. A creative collaboration or romantic partnership can deepen in its connection as the moon squares off with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Your focus is on your relationships as the moon enters Cancer. It’s a lovely time to make introductions or learn more about your partners. A feeling of growth arises in your personal and home life as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

You might be busy organizing your schedule or workspace as the moon enters Cancer. Communication is bustling as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, so make sure to take a break if you find yourself spending all day on the phone! It’s a lovely moment to connect with the earth: perhaps go see the water, spend time in the woods, or lay on the grass and look up at the night sky.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Sweet gifts may be exchanged as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, but it would be wise to keep your spending in check!