Daily Horoscope: October 15, 2023

The Libra moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 3:01 AM and relationship dynamics are on our minds. The moon enters the emotionally charged waters of Scorpio at 7:04 AM, though our feelings may be well-contained and kept under wraps as it aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 8:41 AM. The moon merges with Mars in Scorpio at 11:35 AM and we’re feeling more passionate and agile. The moon connects with Venus in Virgo at 6:51 PM and we’re receptive to healing.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You could find yourself at odds with someone in a position of power as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. A partner might be advocating for your wellbeing and modeling the type of support you want and need while you navigate very personal choices pertaining to your health, work, or both. The moon enters Scorpio and merges with Mars, and you’re feeling connected to something transformational that goes beyond the personal.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Trust and intimacy are on your mind as the moon in Scorpio merges with Mars in Scorpio. Passion is high and your partnerships can experience heated discussions and steamy romance.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The Scorpio moon’s harmonious connection with Venus in Virgo points to a flow and pleasure found in routine hygiene and chores around the home. Go ahead and get your hands dirty!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re adjusting and planning for significant changes in your home (perhaps a move or some renovation), though there might be some friction with a partner about the changes unfolding as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. The Libra moon seeks balance and Pluto is exacting; it’s time to write a pros and cons list and sit down to weigh the options together.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Emotionally charged topics arise within your home or family as the moon in Scorpio merges with Mars and you might witness the spectrum of a relative’s humanity; instinctual emotions may surface as relational wounds, secrets, or inherited baggage are aired out. The moon makes a harmonious connection to Venus in Virgo and small tokens of love and appreciation can heal family ruptures in significant ways.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You’re remarkably perceptive and picking up subtle messages from the world around you as the moon in Scorpio is witnessed by Venus in Virgo. Inspiration flows and you could be swept up by a muse or two, making it a lovely day to pen your most inquisitive and curious thoughts.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your energy could feel excessively entangled and exhausted by a part of your past that has your heart in a bind as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Scorpio and is witnessed by Venus in Virgo, and you’ll find that time alone to slow, hold, and flow through your own process of integration is never too frivolous. It’s a spacious moment to refill your own cup before pouring resources and energy into anything or anyone else.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters your sign and aligns with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging an atmosphere of inquisitiveness, focused creativity, and connection. The moon merges with Mars and you’re reminded that your body and feelings are inseparable. Let your body, instead of your head, move you today.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The contents of your imagination are amassing a kinetic potential that is not quite ready for sharing with the world yet, though you could have something juicy and creative to share from the vault as the moon in Scorpio is witnessed by Venus in Virgo. In other words, you may be eager to share specifics about a passion project still under wraps, though you might lose steam by doing so! Allow more time for things to develop in the dark before taking it public.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might notice that your personal and professional approach to the world are very different as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. Is there a view that attributes to things feeling out of alignment lately? The moon enters Scorpio and makes a friendly connection with Venus in Virgo. Your social circle is a great group to bounce ideas off of right now.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Scorpio is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces and you’re feeling valued and appreciated by the public or your boss. The moon’s merge with Mars in Scorpio can signal a powerful shift in feelings about your career direction or life path.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Scorpio is witnessed by Saturn in your sign and you’re acutely aware of cultural differences between yourself and those around you; you’re able to point these out and hold different views with grace and maturity. The moon in Scorpio connects with Venus in Virgo and you’re enjoying philosophical conversations or discussing long-term plans with partners.