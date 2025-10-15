Daily Horoscope: October 15, 2025

There’s a shift in the air, stargazer, as the cosmic energies today encourage reflection and recalibration. With key planetary placements and retrogrades, you might feel a pull between action and pause. Emotions may be heightened, and instincts could feel a bit off, but don’t rush through it. The Moon’s interactions with Mars and other aspects create a tension that invites clarity through patience. Slow down, check in with yourself, and trust that small, intentional actions will lead to big shifts. This is a day for embracing stillness and allowing your intuition to guide you toward a clearer path ahead.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With the Moon squaring Mars today, Aries, tension rises between your natural drive and external obstacles. You may feel the urge to rush, but stepping back and assessing the situation will work in your favor. Redirect frustration into clarity. Use today’s challenges as a chance to refine your approach and keep your focus on what matters.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With Venus trine Pluto today, Taurus, there’s a strong pull toward transformation in your relationships and financial matters. You might feel a deeper connection to someone or an urge to revamp how you handle your resources. This is a great time to dig into what really matters, whether it’s a bond, a goal, or your own self-worth. Embrace the shift.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You might feel a disconnect between your thoughts and emotions today, Gemini, as the Moon squares Mercury. Conversations could get a little tangled, and you might find it hard to express what’s really on your mind. Take a breath before reacting. Reflect on what you’re truly feeling beneath the surface—this moment of pause will give you the clarity you need.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Today, Cancer, emotions might feel like a tug-of-war as the Moon squares both Mercury and Mars. Your heart says one thing, your mind another, and your energy feels scattered. It’s easy to act impulsively, but pause before jumping in. Take a step back to gain perspective—sometimes what feels urgent is better addressed with patience. Trust your instincts, but let them settle first.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With the Sun opposing Chiron and Eris today, Leo, your courage is called into question, and you might find yourself facing a test of vulnerability. It’s not easy to confront where you’ve been hurt or where you feel disconnected, but the stars ask you to lean in. Trust that this moment is an opportunity for healing. Don’t shy away from it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Today, Virgo, the Moon’s square to Mercury might bring a bit of mental friction. You could find yourself caught between what you feel and what you think, creating some confusion. Don’t let it spiral—take time to center yourself and seek clarity through reflection. Trust your intuition, but give your thoughts a moment to settle. The answers are there if you pause to listen.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With Venus trine Pluto today, Libra, your emotional connections feel potent, and your sense of beauty or self-worth can be transformed in surprising ways. This is a day to tap into the power of love and intimacy—whether you’re strengthening a bond or making bold decisions about your personal growth. Let your heart guide you, and trust that change is a positive force right now.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With Venus trine Pluto today, Scorpio, you’re drawn to deep, meaningful connections that spark transformation. Whether in your personal life or creative pursuits, you’re ready to let go of what no longer serves you and embrace what feels authentic. The energy is ripe for breaking free of old patterns, so don’t hesitate to take that first step. Trust in the process—it’s a day for reinvention.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Sagittarius, today invites you to balance emotional depth with intellectual freedom. While there are no major alignments, the energy encourages reflection on what grounds you. Whether it’s family, home, or values, trust your instincts to guide your decisions. Reconnect with what’s familiar and find peace in the things that matter most to you right now.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Capricorn, today asks you to embrace stillness and reflection. With Saturn retrograde in Pisces, you may feel a pull toward revisiting past decisions or reevaluating your long-term goals. Take your time and don’t rush—patience with yourself is key. Small adjustments made now will have lasting effects. Trust in your own process and let things unfold.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Today’s energy invites you to embrace curiosity and openness, Aquarius. With Uranus retrograde, your usual approach to life might be challenged, but don’t shy away from it. This is your opportunity to rethink and refresh your perspective. Allow your mind to wander and break from the routine. Innovative solutions often arise when you least expect them.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With Neptune retrograde and the Moon’s energy shifting, Pisces, today offers a moment of quiet introspection. While you may feel pulled in different directions, this is a great time to reassess what’s truly important to you. Trust that any confusion or emotional fog will clear with time. Let yourself feel the shift, and use it to realign your path.

Pisces monthly horoscope