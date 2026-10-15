Daily Horoscope: October 15, 2026

If the week had a favorite child, this would be it. Jupiter’s sextile to the Sun reaches its peak, and the Sagittarius Moon trines Jupiter too, so optimism and abundance are practically spilling over. Big asks and long shots have a much better chance than usual, stargazer. By evening, the Sun sextiles the Moon, so what you want and what you need finally agree. Two drawn-out squabbles in the sky come to an end as well, with Pluto releasing Mars from its opposition and Mars ending its square to Mercury. Saturn and Mars hit their peak trine tomorrow, while Pluto turns direct. Go ahead and ask the universe for a little more.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Long-running feuds eventually bore you to tears. Whoever started it, you’re ready to move on. Pluto’s opposition to Mars and Mars’s square to Mercury both end today, so the power struggle and the bickering lose steam, Aries. Saturn’s trine to Mars peaks tomorrow, pointing your fire toward goals instead of grudges. Extend an olive branch. Peace looks good on a warrior.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Old passions have a funny way of resurfacing. Maybe it’s the guitar collecting dust or the paint set you swore you’d use again, Taurus. Venus is retrograde, pulling past pleasures back into view, and Pluto’s building square adds an all-or-nothing intensity. Mars is finally letting Venus off the hook, so you won’t need to force it. Give it twenty minutes tonight. Joy counts as productive.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Conversation is a two-way street, and you might be hogging both lanes. Jupiter’s square to Mercury keeps your stories coming, Gemini. With the Sagittarius Moon opposite your sign, someone has a tale of their own to tell. Mars’s square to Mercury ends today, so the urge to interrupt fades. Ask a follow-up question and let them run with it. Great talkers make better listeners.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

For a few hours today, let someone else do the caretaking. You’re always the one checking on everybody, Cancer, so help from others might feel awkward. The Moon trines Jupiter, opening the door to generous gestures, and its sextile with the Sun keeps your heart and head on the same page. Say yes when someone offers. You make a lovely guest of honor.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Lucky you. Jupiter’s sextile to the Sun peaks today, and fortune seems to follow you around, Leo. A last-minute invite or a surprise upgrade could pop up out of nowhere. Keep your evening wide open. The Sun also sextiles the Moon in adventurous Sagittarius, so excitement sounds irresistible. Say yes before you overthink it. Main characters don’t wait for permission.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

That brain of yours hasn’t had a day off in ages. Mercury’s square with Jupiter keeps piling on new thoughts, Virgo, but the Mars-Mercury square wraps up today, so the mental treadmill finally slows. Take a long walk with no headphones in. Let your mind wander wherever it wants. Some of your best ideas arrive when you stop chasing them.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

“Sure, sounds fun!” has signed you up for a lot of plans you dreaded. Pluto’s square to Venus is building, making it harder to ignore what you want, Libra. Mars and Venus are nearly done sparring, so a polite no won’t start a war. Luckily, the Sun in your sign sextiles Jupiter, adding charm to the delivery. Decline graciously. Your free time is precious.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Back in the spring, you were wrestling with questions you couldn’t answer yet. Pluto has been retrograde ever since, doing slow renovation work on your inner world, Scorpio. Tomorrow it turns direct, and its opposition to Mars ends today, so the internal tug-of-war eases. Some answers make sense now. Take a minute to admire how far you’ve come. Growth doesn’t always look flashy.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Every so often, someone calls you “a lot,” as if that’s a bad thing. The Moon in your sign trines Jupiter while Jupiter’s sextile to the Sun peaks, so your big energy is a gift, Sagittarius. The right people find your enthusiasm magnetic. Jupiter’s square to Mercury might make you second-guess a comment or two. Let it go. Stay at full volume.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Anyone who doubted your side hustle is in for a surprise. Saturn and Mars are a day away from their peak trine, so your drive to push the project forward is at full strength, Capricorn. Uranus’s sextile to Saturn sparks a creative fix for whatever has been holding you back. With Saturn retrograde, lean on lessons from past attempts. Put in the hours tonight.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

At your next outing, someone will ask what you do, and the one-line answer will feel impossible. Neat little labels never fit you anyway, Aquarius. Uranus is retrograde, encouraging you to define yourself on your own terms, and its sextile with Mars lets you answer creatively. Try something unexpected, like your favorite obsession instead of your job title. Mysterious works for you.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Nothing says romance like ink on actual paper. A handwritten note to someone you adore could mean the world to them, Pisces. Romantic or platonic, it counts. Neptune is retrograde, bringing feelings you’ve tucked away back to the surface. Jupiter, your old-school ruler, is radiating luck and generosity today, so your words will be received warmly. Skip the spellcheck. Write from the heart.

Pisces monthly horoscope