Daily Horoscope: October 16, 2018

The moon in Capricorn meets power planet Pluto at 4:54 AM, stirring up very intense emotions. The moon squares off with the sun at 2:02 PM, bringing an important turning point—it’s time to take action. The moon connects with Jupiter, the planet of growth, at 5:49 PM, encouraging us to connect deeply on an emotional level.



All times EST.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Capricorn lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Libra, finding you reflecting on your past, as well as making some firm boundaries known. Good vibes around money flow later on.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in Capricorn today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. A frustrating conversation may come up, and you’re impatiently looking for answers—you don’t care to be in the dark anymore, little scorpion.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Capricorn illuminates the financial sector of your chart today, Sagittarius, and you have to make some important decisions about what’s important and valuable to you. Make time to rest and to connect with yourself this evening.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn! Intense emotions bubble to the surface this morning and an important change in your career or public life takes place. Fun flows in your social life tonight.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Take it slow today, Aquarius! Drama is in the air, but the moon in Capricorn is activating a very private sector of your chart, encouraging you to catch up on rest and spend time alone. Trust your intuition today when it comes to decision-making.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re in the mood to socialize today, Pisces! However, drama is sure to bubble up and some endings may take place. Exciting opportunities to travel or do something new arrive this evening.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Capricorn lights up the career sector of your chart today, Aries, and important shifts are taking place around partnership. It’s a powerful evening to connect with your intimate partners.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, illuminating the travel and higher learning sector of your chart. However, some changes to your plans will take place today. Big things happen in your relationships tonight.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Endings are taking place, Gemini, as the moon in Capricorn finds you leaving the past behind. The intensity in your romantic relationships is very high today—there’s a make it or break it energy in the air.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re ready to end a situation that’s been throwing you emotionally off balance. You’re a very caring and feeling person, Cancer, but your time and energy must be respected and you can’t continue engaging in draining partnerships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re in a busy mood today, Leo, and with the moon in Capricorn squaring off with the sun this afternoon, a conversation that needs to take place will arrive. A change in plans is likely.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in the mood to have fun, Virgo, but concerns about security and money are also weighing heavily on you. A mind-opening conversation arrives later on today.

