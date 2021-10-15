Daily Horoscope: October 16, 2021

We’re eager to feel good as the moon in Pisces squares off with sweet Venus in Sagittarius at 4:59 PM—just try no to over-indulge! Exciting connections take place as Mercury retrograde in Libra connects with Venus at 9:24 PM. Surprises may arrive as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 11:14 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Pisces encourages you to step back from your everyday responsibilities and relax! The energy is cheerful and friendly as Mercury retrograde in Libra connects with Venus in Sagittarius. You might reconnect with an old friend.

Taurus

The moon in Pisces illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to connect with people! Mercury retrograde in Libra connects with your ruling planet Venus in Sagittarius, finding you having some intriguing conversations.

Gemini

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on your career! This is an exciting time to connect with the public. Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde in Libra and it connects with Venus in your opposite sign Sagittarius, which could find you revisiting a conversation or reconnecting with someone.

Cancer

The moon in fellow water sign Pisces finds you in a philosophical mood today. Mercury retrograde in Libra mingles with sweet Venus in Sagittarius, finding you reflecting on your goals, desires, and values.

Leo

You’re reflecting on closure today as the moon moves through Pisces, but there’s also a cheerful energy in the air as Mercury retrograde in Libra connects with sweet Venus in fellow fire sign Sagittarius. It’s a lovely time to reconnect with friends!

Virgo

The moon in Pisces lights up the relationship sector of your chart, finding you learning more about your partner’s perspective. The energy is cheerful as your ruling planet Mercury retrograde in Libra mingles with Venus in Sagittarius. Some surprising conversations could take place as the moon mingles with Uranus.

Libra

You’re busy tackling your to-do list as the moon moves through Pisces, and you’re revisiting old conversations as Mercury retrograde in your sign, Libra, mingles with your ruling planet Venus in Sagittarius. A friendly energy flows!

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Mercury retrograde in Libra mingles with Venus in Sagittarius, which bodes well for communication—though things could be delayed.

Sagittarius

You’re focused on your home and family life today as the moon moves through Pisces. Chatty Mercury, which is retrograde in Libra, mingles with love and money planet Venus in your sign, which could find you reconnecting with people from the past.

Capricorn

The moon in Pisces lights up the communication sector of your chart, and it’s a busy day for ideation as messenger planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde, connects with Venus in Sagittarius. There may be some delays, but it’s an inspiring time to brainstorm and revisit old ideas!

Aquarius

The moon in Pisces lights up the financial sector of your chart today, finding you focused on themes like money, abundance, and security. Mercury retrograde in Libra connects with Venus in Sagittarius, which could find you running into old friends!

Pisces

The moon is in your sign today Pisces! It’s a wonderful time to pamper yourself. Mercury retrograde in Libra connects with Venus in Sagittarius, finding you revisiting conversations about values and desires.

