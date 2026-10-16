Daily Horoscope: October 16, 2026

Two long-awaited payoffs arrive together. Pluto turns direct after months of retrograde, so inner growth steps out into the world. At the same time, Saturn and Mars reach their peak trine under a practical Capricorn Moon, turning effort into results. Saturn also opposes Makemake, stargazer, asking you to balance personal ambition with care for your community. A Moon-Neptune square could leave minds wandering as the workday winds down, so tackle anything important early. Later, the Moon sextiles Venus, softening the edges and setting up a sweet, unhurried weekend. Mars and Venus are one day from ending their long square, and Jupiter’s sextile to the Sun keeps spirits high. Celebrate what you’ve built, then rest.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Cue the confetti. Saturn’s trine to Mars hits its peak today, and the grit you’ve poured into a big goal is finally paying off, Aries. Before you sprint to the next challenge, pause long enough to enjoy this one. Mars is shaking off its square to Venus, so treat yourself to something nice. Take the victory lap. You earned every step of it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Turn off tomorrow’s alarm before you forget. The Moon sextiles Venus tonight from earthy Capricorn, setting the stage for a slow, cozy weekend, Taurus. Mars is loosening its grip on Venus, so restlessness fades. With Pluto now direct and squaring Venus more tightly, closeness with your favorite person could feel extra intense. Sleep in and let the world wait. Your bed missed you.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Of course you said yes to every invite this weekend. Jupiter’s square to Mercury is getting stronger, and it convinces you that one person can be in three places at once, Gemini. Spoiler: you can’t. Pick the plans you’re most excited about and send kind regrets for the rest. Your friends will understand. You’re the most fun when you aren’t rushing.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Blame October for the itch to rearrange your living room. The Capricorn Moon across from your sign has you thinking about home base, Cancer. Its square to Neptune might have you scrolling decor ideas instead of moving furniture, and that’s fine. Later, the Moon sextiles Venus, making everything look prettier. Hang the art you’ve been meaning to. Make your space feel like a hug.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Behind every star stands a crew that helps them shine. Jupiter’s sextile to the Sun is past its peak, but the afterglow lingers, and generosity comes easily, Leo. Spend some of that glow on the people who’ve had your back lately. Send a heartfelt thank-you to the friend who kept you sane this past week. Royalty remembers who helped them rise.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Out of a hundred things you nailed this week, your brain keeps replaying the one flub. Mercury’s square with Jupiter is blowing that tiny mistake way out of proportion, Virgo. The Capricorn Moon trines your sign, offering a grounded reality check: the bigger picture looks excellent. Give yourself the grace you’d give a friend. Let the flub go. Everyone else forgot it already.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Someone else’s castoffs might hold your next signature piece. Venus is retrograde, giving vintage and secondhand finds extra charm, Libra, and tonight’s Moon-Venus sextile heightens your eye for beauty. The Capricorn Moon squaring your sign keeps your budget in check, while Pluto’s building square to Venus favors a bold style change. Hit a thrift shop this weekend. Your best look might cost twelve bucks.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Heads up: people are about to notice you’re different. Pluto turns direct today, and the changes you’ve been working through privately finally surface for everyone to see, Scorpio. Pluto’s square to Venus is building, so a few relationships may need to adjust to the new you. Let them. The right people will catch up. Everyone else can wave from the old chapter.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

By Sunday night, you’ll probably have drafted a detailed plan to reinvent your entire life. Jupiter’s square to Mercury is pumping up your ambitions, Sagittarius, and every goal sounds equally urgent. Jupiter’s sextile to the Sun is fading, but enough optimism lingers to make change exciting. Circle the two goals that light you up. Save the rest for later. Growth is a marathon.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Patience has been your middle name all year. The Moon sits in your sign while Saturn and Mars hit their peak trine, Capricorn, so it’s a great moment to cash in on that discipline. Saturn opposes Makemake, though, which might pit treating yourself against helping others. You can do both. Splurge on what you saved for, then give a little to a cause you love.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Rumor has it you’ve got a fresh theory about what’s secretly happening behind the scenes. Uranus’s sextile to Mars burns bright before it ends tomorrow, fueling your inner investigator, Aquarius. With Uranus retrograde, the best clues come from your own intuition. Spend the weekend down the rabbit hole guilt-free. Then find a friend who loves a good debate. Weird ideas need sparring partners.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Halfway through someone’s sentence, your mind might float off somewhere lovely. The Moon squares Neptune today, making focus a tall order, Pisces. With Neptune retrograde, those daydreams carry clues about what your heart wants. The no-nonsense Capricorn Moon still expects you to finish the basics, so handle the must-dos first. Then let your imagination roam wherever it likes. Call it creative research.

Pisces monthly horoscope