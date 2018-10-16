Daily Horoscope: October 17, 2018

The moon enters cool air sign Aquarius at 3:36 AM, finding us deep in thought and making exciting discoveries as the moon clashes with brilliant Uranus at 5:17 AM. The moon squares off with Venus retrograde in passionate water sign Scorpio at 7:44 PM, finding us eager for affection.



All times EST.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Surprises—especially in your intimate relationships—arrive today, as well as important conversations about money.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Aquarius today, finding you in a private mood, eager to spend time at home. You’re reflecting on themes like privacy and security: What do you need to feel valued, Scorpio? It’s an important time to think on this.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters intellectual air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and bringing some surprising news your way. Trust your intuition tonight and don’t make any hasty decisions.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Aquarius today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart and bringing up some unexpected expenses this morning. Tonight, an important conversation that may have previously been delayed will come up.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters your sign today Aquarius, encouraging you to focus on self-care—especially this morning as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Uranus, finding you dealing with surprises at home.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Be gentle with yourself today, Pisces! The moon enters Aquarius, asking you to slow down and reconnect with your inner voice. Unexpected—but exciting—news arrives.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters air sign Aquarius today, activating the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for your future. You’re ready to make some big changes to get where you’ve been dreaming of going, Aries.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Aquarius today, lighting up the career sector of your chart, and some exciting changes are taking place—that is, if you’re up for being flexible! Tension—and passion—is in the air this evening.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine. You may have been moping around, Gemini, but you’re finally feeling reenergized. Be extra mindful about practicing self-care tonight.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Aquarius today, finding you in an emotionally intense mood. You’re a very nostalgic person, Cancer, but it’s time to cut yourself off from the past and take a risk!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius, shifting your focus to your relationships, and some unexpected surprises come early on today. Tonight, you find yourself hungry for affection and in a passionate and emotional mood.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The energy shifts today as the moon enters logical air sign Aquarius and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals. It’s a brilliant time to problem solve, and some important communications take place tonight.

