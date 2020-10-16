Daily Horoscope: October 17, 2020

The moon enters brooding, secretive Scorpio at 1:05 AM. Serendipity and accidents take place as the moon faces off with Uranus, planet of surprises at 3:37 PM—have a backup plan! The moon meets with retrograde Mercury at 5:52 PM, helping us to reflect and communicate through the chaos.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re not afraid to touch on touchy topics as the moon enters a sensitive, psychic sector of your chart. Get to know what other people have and what they need as the moon meets with messenger Mercury. Financial issues are sorted out.

Taurus

Connect with others as the moon enters your house of partnerships, encouraging bonding and interpersonal commitment. You can feel unsettled and like you need to communicate a need for more space or something special as the moon faces off with unique Uranus and meets with messenger Mercury.

Gemini

Although it’s the weekend, you’re feeling productive. The moon enters your house of work and lifestyle, encouraging you to look at your habits and how you can improve. The moon meets with messenger Mercury, and your body’s talking.

Cancer

Things are getting flirty and social as the moon enters your house of friendships and fun. Some unexpected invitations and news comes your way as the moon faces off with Uranus and meets with messenger Mercury. Maybe it’s time to take a risk.

Leo

You’d rather stay in and be cozy this weekend with the moon lighting up a private sector of your chart. There may be some unexpected demands for your presence, however, as the moon faces off with Uranus, planet of surprises. Just put on your auto-response and wait until Monday.

Virgo

There are a lot of conversations to have this weekend as the moon enters your house of communication. Plus, Mercury is still retrograde, requiring you to go the extra mile to explain things and repeat yourself. You’re learning new information and need to address things quickly as the moon faces off with Uranus.

Libra

It’s time to take inventory, Libra. The moon enters your financial sector, asking you to look at what you have and go shopping for what you need. You can renovate and repurpose things as the moon faces off with inventive Uranus and meets with crafty Mercury.

Scorpio

You’re back in the room after some me-time as the moon enters your sign, Scorpio. Other people can make spontaneous plans as the moon faces off with Uranus, planet of surprises, but listen to what your body is telling you as the moon meets with messenger Mercury.

Sagittarius

It’s time to take some quiet time for yourself, Sagittarius. The moon enters a secretive sector of your chart, asking you to go off the grid and do something totally unexpected. You’re able to get to know yourself better for it. Some reflective meditation in a forest sounds like a plan.

Capricorn

After getting amped up about a new project, it’s time to connect with people who can make it happen—or just be social. The moon enters your house of community, beckoning you to connect with a crowd. You’re connecting with old friends as the moon meets with Mercury.

Aquarius

As different as you like to be, you’re still sensitive about what people think of you. The moon enters your house of fame and reputation, connecting you to your public image. You’re up for trying something new as the moon faces off with inventive Uranus. You sound off as the moon meets with retrograde Mercury, so double check your work.

Pisces

After dealing with some heavy changes, it’s time for you to branch out and learn what’s out there. The moon enters your house of learning and spirituality, asking you to expand your horizons. The moon meets with messenger Mercury, and you are reviewing things that you once learned, getting a new understanding.

