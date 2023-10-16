Daily Horoscope: October 17, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 1:01 AM and we’re testing our mettle and strategizing our next advancements. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, at 7:20 AM, and we’re attuned to the field of human emotion and its subtleties. We’re feeling empowered to set healthy boundaries or even dissolve connections and contracts no longer meant for us as the moon links up with Pluto in Capricorn at 11:44 AM.

The moon enters freedom-seeing Sagittarius at 3:36 PM and clashes with Saturn in Pisces at 5:02 PM. Stubborn righteousness could keep us from finding common ground and we’re challenged to reckon with the limitations of our beliefs.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re finding ways to adapt as an unforeseen expense or shift in financial resources throws you a curveball when the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. You might find your values or preferences taking a sharp turn in a new direction! The moon enters Sagittarius and you’re evaluating the viability of your views, especially as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces. You may adopt a new perspective or realize a more sustainable way of living.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

A surprising or unexpected encounter between you and a romantic partner could lead to a deeper understanding of and appreciation for your vitality—and where it comes from—as the moon in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus. You might feel open to trying new things today!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Partnerships could feel complex and emotionally confusing as the moon in Sagittarius squares up with Saturn in Pisces. Certain boundaries, particularly with someone in a position of power, may create an internal push-pull dynamic or you might feel irresistibly attracted to what’s shrouded in mystery. An opportunity to dialogue with the subconscious could arise if you find yourself idealizing a person, or role, of authority.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius and the embodied folk in your social sphere are inspiring your daily routines and wellness practices. Your beliefs and perspectives about the best way to do things might be met with conflicting information as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Have the courage to give things a solid try before deciding what works for you and embrace the process if you’re a little stuck on a learning curve.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might be trying to find ways to adjust to disturbances that have surfaced in your personal life due to ongoing changes in your career as the moon in Scorpio clashes with Uranus in Taurus. If you’re not getting enough privacy or quality time with your inner circle, it’s time to designate specific parameters to ensure your sacred space isn’t getting invaded by what’s meant to be left at work.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

It may take a greater degree of effort to see eye-to-eye with your significant others as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with Saturn in Pisces. You might be coming from different places, culturally, philosophically, or geographically and what excites, intrigues, and comforts you may be radically different from what they’re into. The ruler of the moon and Saturn is Jupiter in steady-going Taurus, encouraging slowing down and remaining open-minded in communication so you can connect from a solid bridge of understanding.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your curiosity is piqued and you’re in the mood to gather and share knowledge as the moon enters Sagittarius. Time constraints and responsibilities might put a damper on how much energy you’re able to pour into spontaneous side-quests as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces, so put a bookmark on open threads you want to come back to later.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in your sign opposes Uranus in Taurus and you might feel extra protective when faced with unpredictability. Conversations about trust and loyalty could arise in your closest relationships today—especially with romantic partners or a best friend. Values and finances are on your mind as the moon enters Sagittarius, though you might want to be explicit about shifting preferences and needs with significant others as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters your sign and you’re attuned with your vitality, ready to get your hands dirty and put in some hard work! The moon’s clash with Saturn in Pisces could see your energy fizzling out or getting overwhelmed by a chore at home, but you can avoid lethargy by focusing on physical tasks that get you into your body without overthinking what happens next.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might find yourself fantasizing about a romance or about doing what you love as the moon enters Sagittarius. Misunderstandings could arise as the moon clashes with your ruling planet, Saturn in Pisces. What feels like having a little fun may come across as hurtful or as a passive criticism to someone else. Check in and take note of what boundaries are in place, and notice if there might be unspoken ones. You might need to build more rapport before innocently dragging someone today. Timing is everything.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Conversations about different cultural values or various currencies could come up in your social circle as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. Give yourself time to sit with contrasting ideas and don’t rush to have an answer or opinion if things feel complex.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius and you’re feeling highly motivated about your life’s direction. You might feel some trepidation about sharing big, groundbreaking ideas as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces, though you’re likely to be offered pragmatic advice that supports you to go further.