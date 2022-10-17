Daily Horoscope: October 18, 2022

The moon enters fire sign Leo at 12:45 AM and we may be in the mood for some glitter and glamor today! The moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries at 2:44 AM, inspiring deep connections and meaningful conversations. An expansive energy flows, we’re exploring new opportunities. Lovely Venus in Libra connects with action Mars in Gemini at 10:20 PM, creating a passionate atmosphere! This could be a wonderful opportunity to connect with a crush, make art, or simply have fun.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your heart and inspiring a passionate atmosphere! Great creativity or romance flows as the moon mingles with Jupiter, currently in your sign, and the mood is especially fun and flirtatious as Venus in Libra mingles with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your focus can turn to your home and family life today as the moon enters Leo. You may be feeling very clear about your self-worth as your ruling planet Venus, currently in Libra, connects with Mars in Gemini. Gifts might be exchanged!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Communication gets kicked up as the moon enters Leo today. Exciting social connections can form as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in Aries. Venus in Libra connects with Mars, in your sign, Gemini, inspiring a fun, romantic atmosphere!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Your attention can turn to themes like wealth and security today as the moon enters Leo. Sweet Venus in Libra connects with passionate Mars in Gemini, which may find you experiencing a deep transformation. You might feel emotionally lighter!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to focus on self care. Exciting opportunities may arise as the moon mingles with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries. Venus in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini, bringing a fun atmosphere to your social life!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters Leo today, encouraging you to catch up on rest and quality time alone. It’s a lovely moment for meditation or journaling. Venus in Libra mingles with Mars in Gemini, which can also bode well for your career, reputation, and finances!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your focus can turn to your social life today as the moon enters Leo. Exciting discussions may take place as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries. Your ruling planet Venus, currently in your sign, connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring an open-hearted, uplifting atmosphere!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters Leo today, which can find you focused on themes like your career, reputation, or life in the public eye. Developments regarding these themes take place as the moon mingles with the planet of growth, Jupiter, in Aries. Venus in Libra connects with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini, which might find you feeling a sense of relief or ease!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, which could find you making travel plans. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries, inspiring fun, romance, and creativity—plus, communication gets a boost as Venus in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters Leo today, which can find you getting your bills organized. Your career may also be on your mind, and as Venus in Libra mingles with Mars in Gemini, some recognition or acknowledgment could come your way!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and creating a helpful atmosphere for connecting with partners and learning more about their perspectives. Deep discussions can take place as the moon mingles with philosophical Jupiter in Aries. Romance and creativity flow as Venus in Libra mingles with Mars in Gemini!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

You can be focused on your to-do list today as the moon enters Leo, and productivity is high as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries. Gifts or payment may be received or discussed. An emotional release can take place as Venus in Libra makes a harmonious connection with Mars, currently in your sign, Pisces.