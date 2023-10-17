Daily Horoscope: October 18, 2023

We’re nudged to find a middle ground between big-picture thinking and enjoying getting lost in the details as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with Venus in Virgo at 7:15 AM. There might be better places to be than in the present, but we’re guided to stay grounded and navigate from wherever we are right now.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Prioritize adventure today, Aries! You’re letting your hair down and letting go of concerns about productivity as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with Venus in Virgo.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Conversations about how to enjoy and preserve shared resources arise as the moon in Sagittarius squares off with Venus in Virgo. You might need to scale back on or reconsider a joint undertaking.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Getting cozy with significant others might feel complicated by family duties or work within the home as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with Venus in Virgo. Alone time with partners will require some penciling in.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Perfectionism is a killjoy. Today, self-care might entail loosening your standards and giving yourself some grace in how you manage work routines or physical regimens as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with Venus in Virgo. Consistency is key!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might feel conflicted about putting yourself out there and showcasing a talent or labor of love as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with Venus in Virgo; modesty and excellence are not mutually exclusive. Don’t make yourself smaller for the sake of likability.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius clashes Venus in Virgo and you might be questioning your own motives or wondering what’s next in your pursuit of knowledge. Wanting to roam far and free from your origins could give you pause as you’re also curious and enriched by the places and people closer to home. You might feel as though you’re in two places at once, but your body can only honor one.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

It might feel harder not to overthink conversations or spiral into questions about self-worth as the moon in Sagittarius casts a side eye toward Venus in Virgo. If you find yourself overstimulated or exhausted from mental chatter, take a stroll and find support from the outdoors around you.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Consider sharing a modest treat or experience with friends as the moon in Sagittarius squares off with Venus in Virgo. It’s a day to combine pleasure with prudence and cherish connections over material possessions.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon is in your sign clashing with Venus in Virgo, and your hard work is being noticed and perhaps even celebrated by your social network! Showing up as the best version of yourself and meeting work standards could feel physically and mentally taxing now; do yourself a favor and schedule frequent breaks to support your own longevity.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Sagittarius clashes with Venus in Virgo and you might feel conflicted about resting and recharging as you consider career goals ahead of you. There’s no virtue in depriving yourself of rest, so take some space to enjoy yourself and call back what energy is yours to command.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

An aspiration or dream might feel out of reach, financially, as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with Venus in Virgo, though you are able to lean on others for support until you can stand on your own.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius clashes with Venus in Virgo, and you’re feeling mentally split between career projects and dedicated time to partnerships. Striking the right balance requires less multitasking and being fully present wherever you are. You may need to rearrange your schedule or have a heart-to-heart conversation with your loved ones to ensure both areas receive the attention they deserve.