Daily Horoscope: October 19, 2020

The moon enters adventurous fire sign Sagittarius at 12:42 AM. Watch out for overexertion as a retrograde warrior Mars clashes with generous Jupiter at 1:37 AM. Love planet Venus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter at 3:35 AM, and there is more than enough compassion to go around twice! Unexpected news and technical malfunctions pop up as messenger Mercury faces off with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, at 10:53 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Your wanderlust is activated as the moon enters your house of distant travels and higher education. If you’re stuck at home, at least you can try astral projection. You’re moving through your workload with peace, but be sure to take breaks. You can spread yourself too thin as your planetary ruler Mars clashes with Jupiter, planet of abundance.

Taurus

Things feel a little touchy as the moon enters an intimate and psychic sector of your chart. You’re tuned into what other people need. This can make you ready to give them everything they want. You’re finding pleasure in generosity as Venus harmonizes with Jupiter—it’s a very horny time.

Gemini

You’re curious about what other people are up to and excited to bond as the moon enters your house of partnerships. Paper jams and technical errors are bound to happen as your planetary ruler Mercury (now retrograde) faces off with Uranus, the planet of accidents and the unexpected. Stay on your toes and always have backup!

Cancer

You’re in a productive Monday mood as the moon enters your house of work and routine. You’re putting pressure on your relationships and can be frustrated with the way things are headed as Mars clashes with Jupiter. Express your desires openly and remember to be kind. A joke can break the tension.

Leo

A zest for life is ignited as the moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius. There is so much to celebrate and enjoy. You can remain optimistic, smiling even as things get messy and unpredictable. Some shocking news catches you off guard as Mercury faces off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected.

Virgo

You are feeling generous with your graces today, Virgo. A bubbly vibe comes as Venus, the planet of love, harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter. You’re selective about who gets to see this. The moon in a private sector of your chart draws you home toward your family and your favorite pillow.

Libra

While your money situation seems to be incomprehensible at the moment, with unexpected expenses popping up as Mercury faces off with Uranus, you have faith that everything is going to work out for the better! Your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with generous Jupiter, putting your faith in the foundations you have already laid for your future self.

Scorpio

The moon enters a financial sector of your chart, finding you craving a shopping spree. Don’t spend money you don’t have. The temptation is there as your planetary ruler, impulsive Mars, classes with opulent Jupiter. Maybe a friend can lend you theirs! Your community’s being generous as Venus harmonizes with Jupiter.

Sagittarius

You’re back in the room after a period of rest and rumination as the moon enters your sign. You might want to throw money on a social issue that is bothering you, but make sure that they deserve your generosity as warrior Mars clashes with your planetary ruler, generous Jupiter.

Capricorn

You had a long weekend of being outgoing, and now it’s time to hide away and focus as the moon enters a secretive sector of your chart, demanding some privacy. You have faith in yourself and your ability to reach new heights as sweet Venus harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter, encouraging your progress.

Aquarius

There’s an urge to be social and connect with others as the moon lights up your house of community. This restless chattiness, amplified by messenger Mercury’s opposition to electric Uranus, might not be the most productive for you if you need to minimize distractions. Unplug the router or turn on airplane mode if you must.

Pisces

You step into the work week with a war cry, ready to go as the moon lights up your house of career and public reputation this fine Monday morning. Your budget is being debated for a change as Jupiter clashes with warrior Mars. You believe your relationships can get you through as Venus harmonizes with Jupiter.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.