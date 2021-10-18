Daily Horoscope: October 19, 2021

It’s an exciting day to connect with others! The energy is talkative at 1:26 AM as the moon in Aries opposes Mercury in Libra, and we’re feeling flirtatious as the moon connects with sweet Venus in fun fire sign Sagittarius at 6:40 AM.

Aries

The moon is in your sign, Aries! It’s a wonderful time to connect with your emotions. The moon opposes Mercury in Libra, encouraging communication in your relationships, and the moon mingles with Venus in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, creating a sweet and fun loving atmosphere.

Taurus

Take time to rest today, Taurus! The moon in Aries encourages you to take a break from all your hard work and have fun, especially as it mingles with your ruling planet Venus in free-spirited fire sign Sagittarius.

Gemini

The moon is in Aries, making it an exciting day in your social life as it opposes your ruling planet Mercury and connects with sweet Venus in your opposite sign Sagittarius! It’s a fun time to share ideas, make art, and flirt!

Cancer

The moon in Aries finds you focused on your career today! You’re sorting out a better work-life balance as the moon opposes Mercury in the sign of balance, Libra. You’re beautifying your routine—or updating your beauty routine—as the moon mingles with Venus in Sagittarius.

Leo

You’re exploring new opportunities as the moon moves through fellow fire sign Aries. The moon opposes Mercury in Libra, opening up lines of communication, and mingles with sweet Venus in Sagittarius, inspiring a romantic atmosphere.

Virgo

Conversations about money, security, and values come up as the moon in Aries opposes your ruling planet Mercury in Libra. The moon mingles with sweet Venus in Sagittarius, creating a warm atmosphere at home.

Libra

You’re focused on relationships today, Libra, as the moon moves through your opposite sign Aries! The moon opposes Mercury, currently in your sign, encouraging you to talk about your feelings. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Venus, bringing sweetness and sympathy.

Scorpio

The moon in Aries finds you in a productive mood—but make time for quiet meditation as the moon opposes Mercury in Libra. It’s time to connect with your inner voice! Material abundance can flow as the moon mingles with Venus in Sagittarius.

Sagittarius

The moon in Aries encourages you to explore your artistic talents today. A busy energy flows in your social life as the moon opposes Mercury in Libra. Romance abounds as the moon mingles with Venus, currently in your sign!

Capricorn

The moon in Aries finds you focused on home and family today. Get your emotions off your chest as the moon opposes Mercury in Libra, and make time to unwind as the moon mingles with Venus in Sagittarius.

Aquarius

It’s a busy time for communication as the moon moves through Aries, especially as it opposes Mercury in Libra. The moon connects with Venus in Sagittarius, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere in your social life.

Pisces

The moon in Aries finds you focused on money today, and some important conversations about cash may arise as the moon opposes Mercury in Libra. You’re feeling popular as the moon connects with Venus in Sagittarius!

