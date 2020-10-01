Daily Horoscope: October 2, 2020

The moon in Aries clashes with Jupiter at 10:58 AM, inspiring a generous atmosphere, but be careful not to over-indulge. We are certain of what we want as Venus enters Virgo at 4:48 PM, and we’re in a helpful mood! The moon clashes with Pluto at 7:59 PM, stirring up intense emotions, and we’re examining our relationship with anger and reconnecting with our drive as the moon meets Mars retrograde at 11:57 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

An emotional climax took place this week, and with the moon in your sign today, it’s time to pamper yourself. Venus enters Virgo, encouraging you to edit your wardrobe and treat yourself to a DIY spa day.

Taurus

You’ve had wild dreams this week, Taurus; take time to reflect on what your inner voice may be trying to tell you. Your ruling planet Venus enters fellow earth sign Virgo, bringing blessings to your love life and creative endeavors!

Gemini

You’re in the mood to socialize thanks to the moon in Aries, and you’re also eager to spruce up your home and entertain your loved ones as Venus enters Virgo. This is a great time to redecorate.

Cancer

You’re focused on your career today thanks to the moon in Aries. Easy energy flows around communications and messages of love are coming your way as Venus enters Virgo.

Leo

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries finds you an adventurous mood today, and you’re eagerly planning your next journey. Gifts are given and received as Venus enters earth sign Virgo. Material blessings are on the way.

Virgo

The moon in Aries has found you gaining closure this week. Love and money planet Venus enters your sign: You’re attracting everything you desire!

Libra

Big climaxes took place in your partnerships this week thanks to the moon in Aries, and your ruling planet Venus enters Virgo today, finding you feeling more shy than usual. A private getaway is in order!

Scorpio

The moon in Aries finds you getting organized today. You’re feeling especially popular as Venus enters Virgo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life.

Sagittarius

Today’s full moon in Aries finds you ready to party! You’re feeling especially popular as Venus enters Virgo, which bodes well for your career.

Capricorn

The moon in Aries lights up the home and family sector of your chart, putting you in a cozy and private mood. Venus enters fellow earth sign Virgo, finding you valuing communication and open-mindedness in your partnerships.

Aquarius

News comes your way as the moon moves through Aries. Venus enters Virgo, finding you and your partners bonding on a deeper level. Gifts are given!

Pisces

The moon in Aries finds you working out issues concerning wealth and security. Venus enters your opposite sign Virgo, bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart!

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.