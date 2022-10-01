Daily Horoscope: October 2, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn at 3:38 AM, which could find us feeling grounded and focused. Discussions begin moving forward as Mercury retrograde ends in Virgo at 5:07 AM! The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 8:37 AM, stirring up big emotions, and finding us eager to break out of our comfort zones. The moon squares off with Venus in Libra at 10:35 AM, finding us in the mood for love, or feeling creatively inspired. We feel we’re ready to take action toward a goal as the moon squares off with the sun in Libra at 8:14 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your focus turns to your career or life in public as the moon enters Capricorn. Mercury retrograde ends in Virgo, which can find you moving forward with a reorganized routine!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

You may be planning your next adventure as the moon enters Capricorn. Mercury retrograde ends in Virgo which, finding you clearing up confusion and moving forward with discussions about your love life or creative pursuits.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You could be organizing your bills today as the moon enters Capricorn. Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde in Virgo, which can find you getting reorganized at home and in your personal life.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring connection and collaboration. Discussions flow more smoothly as Mercury retrograde ends in Virgo.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn, which could find you inspired to reorganize your schedule or workspace. Mercury retrograde ends in Virgo, helping discussions regarding finances moving forward.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Romance, creativity, and fun are in the atmosphere as the moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today. Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde in your zodiac sign, Virgo, which can find you moving forward with a discussion you’re eager to have.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You may be in the mood to get cozy today as the moon enters Capricorn and lights up the home and family sector of your chart. Miscommunications and delays begin to clear up as Mercury retrograde ends in Virgo.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and misunderstandings and delays begin to clear up as Mercury retrograde in Virgo ends.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Your focus turns to themes like wealth, luxury, and security today as the moon enters Capricorn. Mercury retrograde ends in Virgo, which can find you moving forward with conversations regarding your career or future plans.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to connect with your emotions. Mercury retrograde ends in fellow earth sign Virgo, which can find you moving forward with travel or education plans.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. You could be reorganizing your bills or other financial concerns as Mercury retrograde ends in Virgo.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Capricorn today. Mercury retrograde ends in your opposite sign Virgo, which can find you and a partner (in love, business, or otherwise) moving forward with a conversation.