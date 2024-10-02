Daily Horoscope: October 2, 2024

A potent solar eclipse in Libra affects the entire Zodiac today, calling us all to reflect on how we’ve fought for justice, equality, and community empowerment this last year. Two challenging squares with Mars and Ceres under Cancer and Capricorn, respectively, indicate a struggle to take action, even when it’s necessary. It’s time to reconcile these feelings of burnout, hopelessness, and despair and start deliberately searching for positive energy. While these negative feelings are normal, they are decidedly unproductive. For the sake of ourselves and others, the cosmos urge us to find small ways out of these mental funks.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars forms a tense square with Libra’s solar eclipse today, indicating a struggle between the desire to help and the lack of knowledge of where to start. Use your go-getter attitude to your advantage, Aries. If there’s no path ahead, perhaps it’s time to start making one yourself. Reach out to community members who can point you in the right direction.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus’ two significant planetary aspects complement today’s solar eclipse well. The first, a sextile between your ruling planet and Ceres, offers clarity about what you need to feel cared for and how to best care for others. Additionally, a Venus-Saturn retrograde trine provides motivation to act on these revelations. Improvement is the name of today’s game, whether personal or community-wide.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s close proximity to today’s solar eclipse provides greater comprehension skills and a stronger intuition. With Jupiter still flying under your sign, this celestial alignment promises great prosperity and progress. Rather than letting the grandiosity of the bigger picture overwhelm you, keep things hyper-focused today. Allow Mercury to reveal small and reasonable steps you can take toward your goals.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As your ruling celestial body passes in front of the Sun to create today’s potent solar eclipse, the stars shift focus inward. With Libra offering a balancing, justice-minded influence to the mix, today is a great day to analyze how far you’ve come in your fight for your values. Where can you go from here? Use past experience to determine your next move.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Today’s solar eclipse reminds us that talking the talk isn’t always enough, Leo. More often than not, we have to walk the walk to make things really stick. It’s time to start putting your resources where your mouth is, whether financial or otherwise. The introspective nature of today’s eclipse will help recalibrate and guide you in the best direction.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With Mercury flying close to the solar eclipse under Libra, the best ways forward will become more evident. Your immediate community could use your problem-solving skills today, Virgo. As the old adage goes, prior preparation prevents poor performance. Summoning the motivation to act is one thing. Figuring out what, exactly, to do is another. The stars urge you to focus on the latter.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Today’s solar eclipse affects you more tangibly than the rest of the Zodiac as it occurs under your celestial domain. The ongoing endeavor to leave the world a better place than how we found it can be an arduous effort. But rest assured, Libra: the internal and external satisfaction of doing so is well worth the work. Eyes on the prize.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Venus’ ongoing flight through your sign adds an interesting perspective to your solar eclipse forecast. As counterintuitive as it might feel, you must spend some resources to gain more. Emotionally investing in others can do wonders for your heart. Likewise, financial investments can prompt greater wealth further down the road. Shutting yourself off from the world depletes, not saves, your power.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With Jupiter flying under mutable Gemini, today’s solar eclipse will be particularly valuable for discovering new ways to best serve your goals and the greater ambitions of your community. Don’t underestimate your ability to be wrong. We all stand to gain from listening to our outside world. Be wary of your pride’s ability to keep this information from you.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn retrograde’s ongoing trek through Pisces provides ample opportunity to practice placing boundaries wherever necessary. Paired with today’s solar eclipse, the stars call you to consider how you’ve tolerated or enabled regressive behavior in others or yourself. We can’t change the world, but we can change our minds—or even the minds of our loved ones. And that’s a start.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde’s placement under Taurus continues to spur a tug-of-war between your urge to explore and create and your desire to do so on your terms only. We don’t always get to choose the best use of our time or energy, Aquarius. Sometimes, the universe tells us what that should be. You’d be wise to listen to what it’s trying to say.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde continues its sextile with Uranus retrograde, opening the door for the good, bad, and the ugly of our imagination to thrive. Continue to explore outside of the box. But be sure you have a plan for how to turn these fantasies into reality. Daydreaming is nice, but that alone won’t solve the issues the solar eclipse brings to mind today.

