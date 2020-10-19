Daily Horoscope: October 20, 2020

We’re making moves based on immaterial trends and ideals as the moon in ambitious Sagittarius clashes with dreamy Neptune at 7:18 AM. A solution is presented as the moon harmonizes with warrior Mars at 8:08 AM, speeding up whatever was set into play on October 2. Steps are being taken to align wants with needs as the moon clashes with love planet Venus at 11:27 PM, the first course of action since the love event on October 14. An amicable collaboration is available as the moon gently connects with the sun at 11:38 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

You take a leap of faith as the moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius clashes with Neptune, the planet of beliefs. You take accountability for your actions and see the far reaching consequences of your immediate impulses as the moon harmonizes with your planetary hurler, warrior Mars.

Taurus

Be conscious of who you bring into your bubble today. The moon clashes with vulnerable Neptune, and a Debbie downer can harsh your already sensitive mood. You’re doing whatever it takes to keep the peace as the moon clashes with your planetary ruler Venus.

Gemini

You’re being really idealistic about your relationships and letting things that are probably mere projections control the ways you receive your interpersonal commitments as the moon clashes with Neptune. You’re chasing clout connections as the moon clashes with Venus. Get real.

Cancer

You’re itching for a distraction from your workload as the moon clashes with dreamy Neptune, begging you to hit the snooze button. You rush to make up for lost time as the moon harmonizes with warrior Mars. Schedule changes come to make space for extended lunch breaks as the moon clashes with Venus.

Leo

Creative inspiration charges at you as the moon clashes with otherworldly Neptune and harmonizes with Mars. You’ve got your finger on the pulse, and it’s an exciting time to get your hands dirty and invest in your artistic practice as the moon clashes with Venus.

Virgo

Be aware of how you project your beliefs and past experiences onto your relationships as the moon clashes with Neptune, the planet of fantasy. You can get a better understanding of your values as the moon clashes with Venus, asking you to do what you believe is right when faced with a moral question.

Libra

It’s a busy day! There are a lot of conversations happening, but are you really hearing the vital information? The moon clashes with dreamy Neptune, and you might be tuning out and hearing what you want to hear. You’re addressing unfair aggression as the moon harmonizes with Mars.

Scorpio

Shopping, making returns, and taking inventory are all on the docket today as the moon lights up your house of material resources. You’re trying to make your home into a place that is not only enviably aesthetic for the ‘gram, but sexy, as the moon clashes with Neptune and Venus.

Sagittarius

Try to stay grounded in your body and present moment as the moon clashes with dreamy Neptune. You’re taking steps toward your ideal aesthetic and public image as the moon clashes with warrior Mars. A strong collaborative union can be made as the moon connects with the sun—reach out!

Capricorn

You’re too busy to talk to people, even if you might want to, as the moon occupies a secretive and closed-off sector of your chart! You’re being guided by what you believe is right as the moon clashes with Neptune, the planet of beliefs, and Venus, the planet of values. Trust your instinct.

Aquarius

The chatter continues as the moon remains in your house of social networks and community. Fundraising is encouraged as the moon clashes with trendy Neptune and Venus, the planet of love and money. Consider a political cause that you want to empower.

Pisces

You continue working on your public relations as the moon occupies your house of fame and career. You’re trying to be whoever other people want you to be as the moon clashes with nebulous Neptune and amicable Venus. Choose your superiors, your authorities, and the company you keep wisely.

