Daily Horoscope: October 20, 2021

The moon in Aries connects with lucky Jupiter in Aquarius at 12:59 AM—but watch out for arguments or impatience as the moon opposes Mars in Libra at 2:28 AM. The moon clashes with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:57 AM, stirring up intense emotions. The full moon in Aries arrives at 10:57 AM: This fiery full moon inspires fearlessness as we navigate complicated conversations in our relationships; a situation regarding partnership may be coming to a head. The moon enters Taurus at 3:59 PM, creating a grounded, sensual atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries

There’s a full moon in your sign today, Aries, bringing emotions to the surface. An important encounter may take place at this time—a great compromise could be reached! Be honest with yourself about your feelings, and speak your truth. Your attention also turns to money as the moon enters Taurus.

Taurus

Your imagination is inspired and you’re eager to escape your everyday routine thanks to today’s full moon in Aries. Carve out plenty of time to catch up on rest and relaxation. The moon enters your sign later on, encouraging you to focus on self-care.

Gemini

Today’s full moon in Aries could bring a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your social life. This is an exciting time to share ideas and dream about the future. Make time to rest as the moon enters Taurus.

Cancer

Your focus is on your career today thanks to the full moon in Aries. A cycle may be ending, and perhaps some reward or recognition is coming your way. Your attention turns to your social life as the moon enters Taurus.

Leo

Important news may arrive with today’s full moon in Aries, or a breakthrough in understanding could take place. New perspectives are revealed. The moon enters Taurus later on, bringing your focus to your career.

Virgo

Today’s full moon in Aries is a powerful time for release. Give yourself the closure you need! It’s a great time to pay off a debt and release yourself from the past. New adventures begin as the moon enters Taurus.

Libra

Today’s full moon in Aries brings a culmination to a situation that’s been building in your relationships. A confrontation could take place—or a compromise might be reached! The moon enters Taurus later on, encouraging you to release the past.

Scorpio

A project may be wrapped up at this time thanks to the full moon in Aries! This is also a powerful moment to kick an old habit. Your focus turns to your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Taurus.

Sagittarius

An exciting turning point in your love life could be reached today with the full moon in Aries! A creative project could come to completion as well. The moon enters Taurus, finding you focused on your to-do list.

Capricorn

Today’s full moon in Aries brings a culmination to a situation that’s been building at home. This is a powerful time to energetically cleanse your space and release the past. The moon enters Taurus, inspiring a sensual atmosphere.

Aquarius

Today’s full moon in Aries brings a conversation to a climax. An exciting breakthrough can take place and it’s a powerful time to shift patterns. Your attention turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Taurus.

Pisces

Today’s full moon in Aries finds you reflecting on your talents and sense of security. A situation concerning money could unfold. The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to slow down and sit with your thoughts. News may come your way.

