Daily Horoscope: October 20, 2022

Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 2:03 AM, perhaps stirring up control issues or feelings of envy and spite. Working through these emotions can lead to a tremendous transformation. Consciously releasing the past may also be a big theme at this time. Power struggles might pop up, and working through things with a qualified counselor may help. It may be an important time to set boundaries.

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in Gemini at 2:23 AM, inspiring courage, and a burst of creativity and kindness arrives as the moon mingles with Venus at 5:13 AM. The moon connects with the sun in Libra at 6:35 AM, boosting confidence, and the moon enters Virgo at 12:25 PM, inspiring us to help one another.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for October!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Sometimes, watching other people struggle with difficult emotions can be just as hard as having them ourselves. As Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, you may be witnessing someone in your life contending with feelings of greed, jealousy, or control. Be honest with yourself about what role is safe for you to take in their life. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to reorganize your schedule.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Libra, squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you making big changes to how you manage your money or how you communicate in your love life. Power struggles may arise if old patterns cannot be released. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to connect with your heart.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Venus in fellow air sign Libra typically inspires a fun, flirtatious atmosphere, but as Venus squares off with Pluto in Capricorn today, difficult emotions may arise. You could be coming to terms with the fact that what you want is not the reality of what someone else is capable of giving. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which might find you unable to be easygoing about a brewing situation. Your patience may be tested. Intense emotions may arise as big changes take place. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging communication.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

An intense discussion can take place Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Difficult feelings may arise, but incredible changes might occur, too. You may be breaking old habits. The moon enters Virgo, finding you focused on organizing your finances and belongings.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Intense desires may surface as Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Power struggles could take place, and you may need to set boundaries with people who don’t share your values. The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus is currently in your sign, Libra, and it squares off with Pluto in Capricorn today, which might find you in an especially intense mood. Issues regarding the past or your home and family may come to the fore, and it might be time to set boundaries. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to rest and catch up on quality time alone.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Venus in Libra squares off with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having intense, but transformative, discussions. Egos may clash. Keep an open mind. The moon enters Virgo, bringing help from friends!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you making important decisions about your finances, social life, or how you invest in your future. Boundaries may need to be set with certain friends. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Virgo.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto, currently in your zodiac sign, Capricorn, which can find you having intense discussions about your career plans and how to position yourself in the public eye. If you’re in a power struggle with someone, bringing in help from an unbiased third party may help. The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, inspiring a communicative atmosphere.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Venus in fellow air sign Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you confronting confusing feelings. Accepting the unknown may be challenging at this time, but incredible transformations can take place if you embrace change. The moon enters Virgo, perhaps finding you settling a debt or resolving a lingering issue.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Drama may pop up in your social life as Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. It could be time to rethink boundaries with a certain friend or community. Your focus shifts to one-on-one partnerships as the moon enters Virgo.