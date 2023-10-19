Daily Horoscope: October 20, 2023

The sun in Libra merges with Mercury, which astrologers refer to as Mercury cazimi or Mercury entering the heart of the sun, at 1:38 AM; insights and communication are flowing and collaborations are flowering. The moon in Capricorn connects with Mars in Scorpio at 7:54 AM and strength can be sourced from emotional resiliency.

The moon links up with modest Venus in Virgo at 4:59 PM and mingles with Jupiter in Taurus at 7:30 PM, inviting us to connect with our sensuality. Mercury in balance-seeking Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 8:51 PM, sharpening our research and debate skills. Not everyone who hurts us is our enemy and not everyone offering help is our ally. We can learn a lot from others now.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun merging with Mercury in Libra is opening up communication within your partnerships. Messages and insights about patterns and habits in your relationships could pop up during reflection. Important conversations related to work or health are coming up as Mercury clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. Power dynamics call for greater awareness now.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Expressing yourself is doing a lot for your body while the sun is merging with Mercury in Libra. You might find it helpful to play with some visualization exercises and imagine what it looks or feels like as your body recalibrates at a cellular level. It may feel like you’re in a different place in life from the members in your social circle as Mercury squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Embodiment will lead you to the balance you need now.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You might feel flirtier and in the mood for romance as the sun leans in for a kiss with your ruling planet, Mercury, in Libra. What messages and myths are coming to you in the dark of night? It’s an auspicious time to rewrite your own narrative or dive into your favorite story for inspiration. Mercury’s clash with the weaver of transformations, Pluto, in Capricorn calls you to reflect and honor an important status in your life that may be changing and dissolving.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Cherished memories or messages from loved ones, both living and deceased, may offer solace as the sun joins Mercury in Libra. You might hear something you’ve been needing to know from a family member. Mercury’s friction with Pluto in Capricorn presents an opportunity to air out and repair from harbored resentment or unspoken feelings in your closest relationships.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your communication skills are sharply enhanced as the sun dances with Mercury in Libra. Whether you’re jotting down thoughts in a journal, having enlightening conversations, or even giving a presentation, your words carry weight and resonate deeply.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A flash of insight helps your priorities become crystal clear as your ruling planet, Mercury, enters the heart of the sun in Libra. It’s an auspicious day to review and adjust your budget or reframe your values with better discernment.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your dreams might act like a perfectly shined mirror for viewing the mysteries and complexities that lie within you, as the sun and Mercury join in your sign. There’s a crumb trail that could lead you to a new appreciation of your body and the stories it tells.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your psychic senses are heightened and messages from your allies could arrive in your dreams as the sun joins Mercury in Libra. Hidden treasures are revealed and you might find a precious gem or two amongst your social circle.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A reunion with members of your social circle could bring exciting news or helpful advice as the sun meets Mercury in Libra. Your allies might usher you into a new status or public role. Perhaps it’s a good time to ask for a favor.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An insight about your career and life direction arrives as the sun and Mercury meet in Libra. An award or promotion might be in the works! Alternatively, you might be encouraged to debut a project that showcases unique ways of thinking about something.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A yearning to become immersed in a particular philosophy or spiritual path manifests as an invitation to study, apprenticeship, or reorient your perspective as the sun joins Mercury in Libra.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

A financial solution may arrive to provide relief in a shared debt or expense as the sun meets Mercury in Libra. News or aid could manifest from abroad.