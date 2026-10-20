Daily Horoscope: October 20, 2026

Today has strong “we need to talk” energy, but it doesn’t have to end in a fight. Venus and Pluto peak in a testy square, so conversations about money and who does what at home could come up, stargazer. Keep it calm and leave the old scorecard in the drawer. Later, the Moon squares Mercury, and a quick email or text might come across colder than you meant. Read it once more before sending, especially with Mercury retrograde arriving Saturday. Tonight, a Moon-Jupiter opposition makes the online cart look tempting, and every promise sound easy. Sleep on both. By tomorrow, your head and heart should be back on speaking terms.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Zero fires to put out today, and that might drive you nuts. Saturn’s trine to Mars is easing after last week’s peak, so the push you’ve been riding levels off, Aries. Resist the urge to sign up for a marathon out of boredom. Mars in Leo loves a stage, but even headliners need a night off. Your next big move needs a full tank.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Jealousy is an ugly little gremlin, and today it might crawl out from under the bed. Venus squares Pluto at full intensity, Taurus, so a new name orbiting your person could have you drafting worst-case scenarios in the shower. Venus is also cozied up to Haumea, and your instincts know the truth: this bond is solid. Starve the gremlin. Hug your person.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Few people on Earth deflect with your level of flair. The Moon squares Mercury this afternoon, putting your quick mind at odds with feelings that won’t sit politely in a corner, Gemini. Jupiter’s square to Mercury tempts you to talk around them for hours. Try one honest sentence instead. The people who love you can handle you messy and unfiltered.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Fair warning: a random video of a rescue dog meeting its new family might absolutely wreck you tonight. The Moon opposes Jupiter this evening, inflating every feeling to twice its size, Cancer. Let the tears roll; no apologies needed. By bedtime, the Moon is closing in on a trine with the Sun, and the good cry leaves you lighter. Soft hearts are strong hearts.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The friends and family discount on your talent officially expires today. Venus is drawing closer to the Sun, Leo, giving your self-worth a glow-up, while the Moon’s trine to the Sun builds toward tomorrow, making the talk easier than expected. Pluto’s square to the Sun adds grit. Quote your full rate without a nervous laugh. Lions don’t haggle with gazelles.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A one-word reply from someone you adore can send you spiraling for the rest of the day. The Moon squares Mercury today, so tone gets scrambled, and your brain fills in the blanks with your harshest guesses, Virgo. Jupiter’s square to Mercury turns one dry “ok” into a whole saga. They’re probably just elbow-deep in their own day. Go touch some grass.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Congratulations on your promotion to unpaid household CFO. Venus squares Pluto at full force today, and lopsided money stuff with a partner or roommate gets hard to ignore, Libra. Rock the boat gently. Venus is also drifting toward the Sun, reminding you of your value, so asking for balance won’t feel petty. Bring the numbers and a smile. Fair is your whole brand.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Cold-shoulder season opens early this year. Venus and Pluto hit the peak of their square, and someone you love might trigger your instinct to go icy and win by waiting them out, Scorpio. You’d win, obviously. Pluto’s building square to the Sun asks what that victory costs, though. Send the first warm text tonight. The first one to thaw wins the bigger prize.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Tonight’s agenda: telling everyone you’re moving overseas, then pricing out flights you can’t afford. A Moon-Jupiter opposition cranks your restless streak to eleven, Sagittarius, and Jupiter’s square to Mercury makes every wild idea sound like a done deal. Dream as big and bold as you want. Just hold off on hitting “purchase” until morning. Freedom feels better with savings intact.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Picture yourself hauling a couch up three flights alone because you hate asking for help. Saturn opposes Makemake, highlighting the tug between self-reliance and community, Capricorn, while Saturn’s easing trine to Mars means you can stop muscling through everything. Saturn retrograde wants you to rethink the lone-wolf thing. Call a friend with a truck. Strong, smart people call in backup.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

There’s a meetup for your strangest obsession, and it’s probably closer than you think. The Moon is in your sign, making you magnetic in an off-kilter way, Aquarius, and its building trine to the Sun makes new faces easier to warm up to. Uranus retrograde says your outsider streak is the ticket in. Go once. Weirdos make the best friends.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The fantasy where you quit everything to run a tiny bookshop by the sea is back in heavy rotation. Neptune is retrograde, pulling escapist daydreams to the surface, Pisces, and each one holds a clue. Maybe what you crave is slower mornings and salt air. With Neptune in fiery Aries, you can bring a little of that life home today.

Pisces monthly horoscope