Daily Horoscope: October 21, 2020

The moon enters classy earth sign Capricorn at 2:43 AM. Collaborative solutions are available as the moon gently connects with retrograde Mercury at 3:49 PM. Superficial, manipulative romances are transformed as love planet Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 5:41 PM. Slippery surprises abound as the moon harmonizes with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, at 6:32 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re pushing hard for your ultimate goal and contacting people with the money you need to make it happen as the moon in your career sector gently connects with messenger Mercury. Ask for your money back. You’re able to make incredible breakthroughs with your lifestyle as Venus harmonizes with Pluto.

Taurus

You’re feeling as grounded as possible as the moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn. You’re ready to see through whatever superficialities run through your relationships, looking out to your ultimate end goal as your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with the last planet in our solar system, Pluto.

Gemini

You’re dealing with money matters, taxes and debts, as the moon enters your house of shared resources. You’ve got some things either stashed under your bed or coming in from your inheritances as Venus harmonizes with Pluto, which can be pretty resourceful.

Cancer

You want to connect with others, making more time for your relationships as the moon enters your house of partnerships. There is a lot of talk about the terms and definitions of your interpersonal connections as the moon gently connects with retrograde Mercury, asking for a revision! Go big or go home as Venus harmonizes with Pluto.

Leo

You’re getting a productivity boost as the moon enters your house of work and routine. You can collaborate with others on your household chores as the moon gently connects with messenger Mercury, expressing that you missed a spot! Ask for help—don’t pick up other people’s messes.

Virgo

You’re feeling more social and creative as the moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn. You’re able to get an honest look at the more unsavory parts of your love life as Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto, exposing deeper psychological patterns and secrets. You’ll come out the other side more true to your values.

Libra

You’re working on things around the house as the moon enters your domestic sector. Some repairs and investments—hopefully not too expensive—come as the moon gently connects with retrograde messenger Mercury. You’re recognizing something massive about your romantic patterns as Venus harmonizes with psychological Pluto.

Scorpio

Your phone is ringing and inbox is active as the moon enters your communication sector. You’re able to share a revised version of your ideas as the moon connects with messenger Mercury (currently in your sign, Scorpio). You get a more sympathetic understanding of some juicy gossip as Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto.

Sagittarius

You’re taking inventory of everything you need and everything you’re scared you don’t have as the moon enters your financial sector and connects with messenger Mercury. Confront your fears of scarcity. Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto, revealing wealth, power, and obsessions.

Capricorn

After some time to rest and tie up loose ends, you’re back in the room, Capricorn, as the moon enters your sign! You’re able to reach out to someone and ask them to put you in touch with an important contact as the moon gently connects with messenger Mercury. Don’t underestimate your reach!

Aquarius

Sometimes it’s time to turn off the phone, unplug the wifi, and relax with your favorite analog activities. The moon enters a quiet and secretive sector of your chart, finding you on your own. You can learn a lot from whatever unsavory emotions pop up. Breakthroughs are encouraged as Venus harmonizes with Pluto.

Pisces

You’re ready to see what resources lie in your community as the moon enters your house of social networks. The moon gently connects with messenger Mercury, making it an interesting time to share your thoughts online or in a group. Relationships grow deeper, more intense, as Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto.

